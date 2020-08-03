Naya Rivera fans hold vigil at Lake Piru where the actress drowned last month

Naya Rivera fans gathered on Saturday at Lake Piru near Los Angeles, Calif., to honor the late “Glee” star a month after she drowned on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.

The vigil was organized by a fan page called Naya’s Army.

The “Glee” actress was honored with white balloons, fans wearing white, flower displays, art, cards and signs for Rivera. Fans shared photos and videos of the vigil on social media.

Rivera was loved by many fans in the LGBTQ+ community because of her role as popular cheerleader Santana Lopez on “Glee.” The star’s character grappled with her sexuality before eventually coming out as a lesbian.

Several fans brought rainbow flags in honor of Rivera’s character.

“Without ‘Glee,’ I swear I would not be here. I would not be alive. That’s just a fact,” one fan said at the vigil, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Another fan said, “After seeing them on TV, I was like it is OK to be different.”

Last month, Rivera was the subject of a massive search effort led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office that lasted five days after she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey, and went missing. Police ultimately confirmed a body had been found at the northeast corner of Lake Piru. Hours later at a press conference, authorities said they were "confident" it was the former "Glee" star.

Rivera and her son went swimming during their excursion -- he was wearing a life jacket but she wasn’t -- and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, the sheriff’s department said.

The child was found safe on the boat three hours later by another boater, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey told investigators that his mother helped him get back on the boat. He then looked back and saw her disappear into the water.

The actress was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, July 24, according to a death certificate obtained by People magazine.

The document listed the cause of death as "drowning" and said Rivera died within a manner of "[minutes]." Per People, it also stated that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.

