Cheeseburgers: 5 facts about the American favorite

Americans love cheeseburgers.

In fact, we love them so much, we celebrate National Cheeseburger Day each year on Sept. 18.

According to a May 2020 YouGov poll, a majority of Americans enjoy eating burgers, with 73% of respondents said they like meat-based burgers a lot or somewhat.

The same poll also found that cheese is the most popular burger topping, with 74% of respondents saying they usually put cheese on their burgers.

According to the National Day Calendar, the best way to observe National Cheeseburger Day is to enjoy a cheeseburger, either from your own grill or a restaurant.

Another way to celebrate is to learn more about the food, so here are five, little-known facts about cheeseburgers ahead of the food holiday on Saturday.

The cheeseburger was invented in 1924

According to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History website, the cheeseburger was invented by Lionel Sternberger. The 16-year-old worked in his father’s sandwich shop and decided to try a slice of cheese on a hamburger, calling it a "cheese hamburger."

The term "cheeseburger" was coined 10 years later by a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the museum.

The largest commercially available burger costs $10,000

Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar sells a 1,800-pound burger on its menu for $10,000. According to the menu, it is the world’s largest burger and is also "the largest commercially available burger." The restaurant also sells a 10-pound cheeseburger, which is a bit more affordable, coming in at $50.

Americans prefer American cheese on their cheeseburgers

According to a 2019 report from Technomic, 70% of people would order American cheese on their cheeseburgers, compared to 59% who would order cheddar, 40% who would order Swiss and 39% who would order mozzarella, How Stuff Works reported.

McDonald’s is the largest burger chain in the U.S.

Last year, Restaurant Business Online reported that the highest-grossing burger chain in the U.S. in 2019 was McDonald’s, followed by Burger King, Wendy’s, Sonic and Jack in the Box.

McDonald’s also ranked in first place overall for highest-grossing restaurant chain that year.

There are hot dog-shaped burgers

Just like there are flat, round hot dogs that can be eaten on hamburger buns, there is such a thing as a burger dog, which is ground beef shaped like a hot dog, according to a 2017 report from HuffPost.

According to the report, the burger dog "is perfect for when you want a hamburger but only have hot dog buns."

However, Fox News was unable to find any commercially available burger dogs, so if you want to try one, you'll have to make it yourself.