Man confronts cheating partner at airport with giant sign

Not exactly a warm welcome home.

One man in Australia was photographed waiting at the Melbourne Airport arrivals gate holding a large sign letting his partner – and the world – know he knew about their infidelity.

The jilted boyfriend proudly displays a sign declaring, “I know you cheated.”

Another passenger passing through the arrivals gate snapped the pic and posted it on social media, where it has accumulated over 400 comments and 75,000 likes.

Several supported the man’s public shaming, and poked fun at guessing his partner’s reaction.

Whereas others thought it was a step too far for the spurned ex.

Whether or not his cheating companion showed up and saw the sign, it was not reported.

This isn’t the first time a person has gone viral for choosing to publically out their cheating significant others.

In December of last year, a woman went viral for posting a video where she called out her cheating boyfriend and broke up with him in front of her friends while celebrating her 22nd birthday.