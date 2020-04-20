Majority of Americans say cooking is turn-on, survey claims

If you haven't had much luck in the dating scene, you may want to boost your culinary skills. New research has revealed 86 percent of Americans find cooking to be a total turn-on.

The study, which polled 2,000 Americans, found that 71 percent said cooking is their love language.

In fact, when it comes to settling down for good, finding a partner who can cook was a top priority for two out of three respondents. And 81 percent of those who are married or in a relationship said they are still quite impressed when their partner cooks them a meal.

The survey, commissioned by The Little Potato Company and conducted by OnePoll, aimed to examine the role cooking plays in our relationships — and it’s quite a big one.

Two-thirds of Americans polled agreed that they would be more likely to go on a first date with somebody if they mentioned they’re a good cook on their dating profile. And 80 percent said if a first date talked about how they liked to cook, they’d be much more open to a second date.

According to the results, the quickest way to somebody’s heart is to cook them a meal — beating out flowers, phone calls and even presents as the best way to impress a romantic partner.

And you can skip the fancy night out at a restaurant — nearly double the number of respondents say they prefer a home-cooked meal for a date.

Funnily enough, one in three Americans said they have actually tried to pass off store-bought food as their own cooking in an attempt to impress a date — and almost two-thirds said they’ve learned to cook, or tried to get better at cooking, to impress a date or partner.

The top three most romantic meals you can cook for a potential partner were found to be steak and potatoes (40 percent), pasta and garlic bread (34 percent) and chicken and veggies (28 percent).

“Cooking is truly an act of love and, even if you are not an accomplished chef, you can still show people you care about them with a homecooked meal,” said Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company.

Having a good home-cooked meal every night is a dream come for a lot of the survey respondents, too.

According to the results, 43 percent of Americans would give up coffee if it meant somebody cooked them dinner every night, and over one in three (35 percent) would even give up a planned vacation.

Cooking together is also a favorite activity — 73 percent said cooking with their partner is one of their favorite things to do. And it’s not all about romantic relationships: More than two-thirds of respondents (70 percent) said cooking with their family is one of their favorite ways to spend time together.



“Whether it’s memories of grandparents, teaching kids about healthy eating or impressing romantic partners, cooking and food is woven into every relationship we have," said a spokesperson for The Little Potato Company.

