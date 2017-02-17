Magnolia Bakery’s Double Shot Cupcake Recipe

Let’s get one thing straight: There’s never a wrong time in the day to savor cupcakes. READ: Iron Chef Dishes on Mouthwatering Ways to Get Creative with Dessert Magnolia Bakery understands the everlasting love for the pastel-hued miniature dessert all too well, which is why they’re introducing their latest edible creation that is certain to perk anyone up. Partnering with coffee gurus Peet’s, the beloved shop has unveiled their new Double Shot Cupcake to make waking up before sunrise all the more worth it. Featuring a rich, moist blend of vanilla and chocolate marble cake, this treat is also topped with a generous serving of espresso meringue buttercream made with Peet’s best-selling Major Dickason’s deep roast coffee. We have a feeling your watery morning java just isn’t as tasty. Fortunately, you can indulge in this deliciously satisfying cupcake right from the comfort of home. PEOPLE.com’s Great Ideas Channel managed to obtain the secret recipe and they've decided to share it with us. For a drool-worthy pick-me-up, grab your mixing bowl and prepare this coffee-infused cupcake. That alarm clock suddenly sounds like music to our ears. Enjoy!