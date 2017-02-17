Expand / Collapse search
Magnolia Bakery’s Double Shot Cupcake Recipe

Let’s get one thing straight: There’s never a wrong time in the day to savor cupcakes. READ: Iron Chef Dishes on Mouthwatering Ways to Get Creative with Dessert Magnolia Bakery understands the everlasting love for the pastel-hued miniature dessert all too well, which is why they’re introducing their latest edible creation that is certain to perk anyone up. Partnering with coffee gurus Peet’s, the beloved shop has unveiled their new Double Shot Cupcake to make waking up before sunrise all the more worth it. Featuring a rich, moist blend of vanilla and chocolate marble cake, this treat is also topped with a generous serving of espresso meringue buttercream made with Peet’s best-selling Major Dickason’s deep roast coffee. We have a feeling your watery morning java just isn’t as tasty. Fortunately, you can indulge in this deliciously satisfying cupcake right from the comfort of home. PEOPLE.com’s Great Ideas Channel managed to obtain the secret recipe and they've decided to share it with us. For a drool-worthy pick-me-up, grab your mixing bowl and prepare this coffee-infused cupcake. That alarm clock suddenly sounds like music to our ears. Enjoy!

    Devil's Food Cake Batter

    Ingredients 2 cups cake flour 1 cup Dutch process cocoa powder 1½ tsp. baking soda ½ tsp. salt ¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter, room temperature 1½ cups brown sugar ½ cup sugar 3 large eggs 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract 1½ cups buttermilk
    Vanilla Batter

    Ingredients 4 large eggs 1 cup whole milk 1 tsp. vanilla extract 2½ cups cake flour 1½ cups self-rising flour 2 cups sugar 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature and cut into 1-inch cubes
    Coffee Bean French Buttercream Frosting

    Makes 4 cups (enough for 24 cupcakes) Ingredients ½ cup water 1½ cups sugar, divided ¼ tsp. cream of tartar 6 egg yolks ⅛ cup instant espresso powder 4 sticks butter, cut into 1-inch cubes
    Preparing Cupcakes (Makes 24)

    In a small saucepan, combine water and 1 cup of sugar, stirring with a wooden spoon to combine well. Dip a pastry brush in cold water and brush away the sugar crystals that cling to the sides of the saucepan. Heat the saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar. Dissolve the cream of tartar in 1 tsp. water; add to sugar once it reaches a boil. Stop stirring. Leaving the sugar mixture over low heat, beat the egg yolks in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or with a hand mixer, on speed 2 (medium) until creamy and light in color. Continue beating and add the remaining ½ cup sugar in 4 parts. When the syrup reaches 235 degrees on a candy thermometer, increase the mixer to speed 3 (high). When the syrup reaches 250 degrees, remove the pan from the heat and, in a slow stream, add the sugar syrup to the mixer. Immediately add the espresso powder. Continuing on speed 3, beat egg yolk mixture until it cools. Making sure the egg mixture has cooled completely, add the butter one cube at a time and continue beating on speed 3 until it is all incorporated, and frosting is fluffy and smooth. Scrape sides if necessary.
