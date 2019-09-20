Expand / Collapse search
Husband misreads markings on wife's BLT with CHeese sandwich

Edmund DeMarche
He couldn’t believe his eyes.

Robert Wilson Barnes bought a sandwich at a Jimmy John’s restaurant recently for himself and his wife and just before they were about to dig in, he noticed black writing on the wrapper: 'B**CH."

Intent on defending his wife’s honor, Barnes said on Facebook that he returned to the store (while fuming) and asked to speak to the manager.

“He looked confused, so I pointed at the writing on the sandwich and demanded that he tells me why someone felt the need to write it on my wife’s sandwich,” he posted.

He said the manager told him that his wife ordered a BLT with cheese.

Barnes, who appeared to be a good sport,  responded, “Oh.”

