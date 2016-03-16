Hunting for your food
Take the farm-to-table experience a step further by hunting down your dinner.
centralkansas_duckhuntingHunting their own food might help meat-lovers feel better about what they are eating.Adam Gilkey
central_kansas_outfittersHigh Caliber Outdoors guests stay in a hand-crafted, all wood cabin built by owner Adam Gilkey and his staff.Adam Gilkey
centralkansas_cabinThe inside of the lodge at High Caliber Outdoors.Adam Gilkey
centralkansas_taxiBesides the fresh meat, guests also like to memorialize the rest of their hunt. Gilkey specializes in taxidermy: A duck typically runs for $250.Adam Gilkey
centralkansas_ducksAt High Caliber Outdoors, guests can rise earlier to help set up decoys. The morning prize is a bite of Bradley-smoked fowl.Adam Gilkey
centralkansas_ducks2Duck and goose hunting start at sunrise, while handfishing catfish is an afternoon sport.Adam Gilkey
DeerBuckA mule deer, which is a type of antlered game.Frontiers Travel
LinehancabinLog cabin accommodations at Linehan Outfitting, deep in the forests of Northwest Montana.Fronteirs Travel
Pond_HouseThe Pond House accommodations at High Lonesome Ranch.Frontiers Travel
