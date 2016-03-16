Expand / Collapse search
Hunting for your food

Take the farm-to-table experience a step further by hunting down your dinner. 

    Hunting their own food might help meat-lovers feel better about what they are eating.
    Adam Gilkey
     High Caliber Outdoors guests stay in a hand-crafted, all wood cabin built by owner Adam Gilkey and his staff.
    Adam Gilkey
    The inside of the lodge at  High Caliber Outdoors
    Adam Gilkey
    Besides the fresh meat, guests also like to memorialize the rest of their hunt. Gilkey specializes in taxidermy: A duck typically runs for $250.
    Adam Gilkey
    At High Caliber Outdoors, guests can rise earlier to help set up decoys. The morning prize is a bite of Bradley-smoked fowl.
    Adam Gilkey
    Duck and goose hunting start at sunrise, while handfishing catfish is an afternoon sport.
    Adam Gilkey
    A mule deer, which is a type of antlered game.
    Frontiers Travel
    Log cabin accommodations at Linehan Outfitting, deep in the forests of Northwest Montana.  
    Fronteirs Travel
    The Pond House accommodations at High Lonesome Ranch.  
    Frontiers Travel
