How To Make The Whiskey Sour That Taylor Swift's Day-Drinking

Monday just got even better: August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day. And one country-turned-pop-superstar, whose life is "Sweeter Than Fiction," is probably celebrating by day-drinking. Previously, E! Online reported singer/songwriter Taylor Swift and celebrity chef Ina Garten teamed up for Food Network Magazine's first ever July/August Music Issue. This prompted the 24-year-old artist, a fan of the 66-year-old host of television series "Barefoot Contessa," to travel from her New York City apartment to the beachy Hamptons along with mother Andrea Swift and brother Austin. While the two women were busy baking a mustard-roasted fish and adding the finishing touches to a creamy Pavlova dessert, Garten shared a personal story involving whiskey sour, a classic cocktail that Swift admitted to never trying. But fortunately for the chart-topper, the beloved caterer had all the ingredients on hand to shake things up. "We're day-drinking!" gushed Swift to her mother. And quickly enough, the group was sipping Garten's favorite cocktail. And fortunately, you can too. The chefs from Food Network Kitchen were gracious enough to share their take on this luscious libation, which consists of fresh-squeezed lime juice, a sweet maraschino cherry, and rye whiskey or bourbon. The result? A sinfully seductive cocktail that's easy to make and one that will keep you refreshed every happy hour to come. No wonder Swift is singing its praises.