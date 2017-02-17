Giada De Laurentiis on Making a Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit

The season of feasting is long over and champagne bottles have been popped - now what's to drink? READ: Giada De Laurentiis Dishes on Staying Fit and Making the Holiday Season Delicious Going to the local liquor store for your standard bottle of booze may sound like an easy option to keep guests entertained, but whether you’re invited to a cozy gathering with loved ones or hosting your own evening soiree, show guests you care by taking the time to prepare a special cocktail. READ: Rye Whiskey Makes A Comeback Emmy Award-winning chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis recommends shaking things up with the classic Moscow mule, a drink she insists anyone can make like a pro. But what makes her recipe different from any other is the fact she prepares and bottles her own mint-infused vodka. De Laurentiis says you can create a generous batch of the homemade refreshing spirit, serve it to friends and then hand it out as gifts, expressing your thanks for their willingness to come over during dropping temperatures. WATCH: Giada De Laurentiis' Diet Secrets “Here’s a novel gift idea for someone who likes to entertain,” explains De Laurentiis in a recent issue of Giada: A Digital Weekly. “Fill a decorative bottle with mint-flavored vodka and another with ginger simple syrup, attached (the easy) Moscow mule recipe and you’re good to go!” This New Year, keep your resolution of being more generous and grateful with a gift that keeps on giving all year long. See below how you can make your own mint-flavored vodka and Moscow mule just like De Laurentiis: