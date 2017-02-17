Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food-Drink

Giada De Laurentiis on Making a Moscow Mule Cocktail Kit

The season of feasting is long over and champagne bottles have been popped - now what's to drink? READ: Giada De Laurentiis Dishes on Staying Fit and Making the Holiday Season Delicious Going to the local liquor store for your standard bottle of booze may sound like an easy option to keep guests entertained, but whether you’re invited to a cozy gathering with loved ones or hosting your own evening soiree, show guests you care by taking the time to prepare a special cocktail. READ: Rye Whiskey Makes A Comeback Emmy Award-winning chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis recommends shaking things up with the classic Moscow mule, a drink she insists anyone can make like a pro. But what makes her recipe different from any other is the fact she prepares and bottles her own mint-infused vodka. De Laurentiis says you can create a generous batch of the homemade refreshing spirit, serve it to friends and then hand it out as gifts, expressing your thanks for their willingness to come over during dropping temperatures. WATCH: Giada De Laurentiis' Diet Secrets “Here’s a novel gift idea for someone who likes to entertain,” explains De Laurentiis in a recent issue of Giada: A Digital Weekly. “Fill a decorative bottle with mint-flavored vodka and another with ginger simple syrup, attached (the easy) Moscow mule recipe and you’re good to go!” This New Year, keep your resolution of being more generous and grateful with a gift that keeps on giving all year long. See below how you can make your own mint-flavored vodka and Moscow mule just like De Laurentiis:

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/homemadevodka-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mint-Flavored Vodka and Homemade Ginger Simple Syrup

    Mint-Flavored Vodka Ingredients 2 large bunches fresh mint 1 bottle plain vodka Preparation Place the mint in a 2-quart pitcher. Pour the vodka over the mint and cover with plastic wrap. Allow the mixture to stand for at least 3 days at room temperature. Remove the mint and discard. Yield: 3 cups Prep Time: 5 minutes Inactive Prep Time: 3 days Homemade Ginger Simple Syrup Ingredients 1 cup sugar 1 cup water 1 (3-inch) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped Preparation In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water, and ginger over medium heat. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the syrup to cool, about 20 minutes. Strain before using. Yield: 1 1/2 cups Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes
    GiadaWeekly.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/giada_vodka_kit_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Giada's Moscow Mule Cocktail Recipe

    Ingredients 11/2 cups ice 1 1/2 cups mint-flavored vodka 11/2 cups ginger simple syrup (recipe follows) 2 cups sparkling water fresh mint sprigs lime slices lemon slices Preparation For each cocktail fill a cocktail shaker with 1/4 cup of ice. Add 1/4 cup of mint-flavored vodka, 1/4 cup ginger syrup, and 1/3 cup of sparkling water. Shake and pour into a tall glass or flute. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs, lemon slices, and lime slices just before serving. Yield: 6 servings Prep Time: 2 minutes
    Courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis
Image 1 of 1

Recommended