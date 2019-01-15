Dr Pepper launches petition to become official beverage of Texas

Reps for Dr Pepper are formally petitioning for Texas officials to recognize the soda’s special relationship with the Lone Star State by making the drink the official state beverage.

On Jan. 14, Dr Pepper launched a petition on Change.org urging fans to support the mission.

“Created in Waco, TX in 1885, Dr Pepper is the oldest major soft drink in the United States, and while the brand has grown exponentially since its early years, it has never forgotten where it started,” the appeal states.

“Like any Texan, Dr Pepper has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state. Dr Pepper has a rich, storied history in the great state of Texas and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone for the beloved brand to celebrate for generations to come.”

To mark the crusade, Dr Pepper has released a special collection of 20 oz. bottles of the bubbly drink featuring 15 artsy labels depicting iconic scenes and state landmarks, reps for the brand confirmed to Fox News. The rollout is only available for purchase in state, for a limited time.

“Dr Pepper is Texas born and bred, and like any Texan, has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state,” Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, said in a press release obtained by Fox. “This one-of-a-kind bottle collection was created exclusively for the passionate fans that also call it home.”

Though the campaign has won just over 50 signatures as of press time with a goal of 100 total, Dr Pepper aficionados who claim to have Texas roots have been especially vocal on Twitter in recent days, declaring their ardent love for the soda in various forms.

"Dr Pepper is just Texas water. You can't change my mind," one Twittizen mused.

