Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Gourmet

Delicious Disney characters: Man creates bento box cartoons

Who says lunch can't be delicious and fun? Mike Kravanis creates a different lunch box every day inspired by his favorite Disney characters. 

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ereeterte646654646-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ariel

    The curious redhead now has bright bellpepper hair.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/etwtrtrtert45645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cruella de Vil

    The "101 Dalmatians" villain looks almost too scary to eat.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/etetrterterte464565.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pongo the Dog

    This dog gets his signature spots from nori (seaweed).
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtertertertter645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Peter Pan

    Plenty of green means plenty of veggies in this edible Neverland.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erwerere45345dfdfdf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Captain Hook

    A colorful Captain that's just as bright as his on screen original.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erettert434.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Donald Duck

    A Disney classic comes to life.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/errertertet54645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mickey Mouse

    Kravanis has completed several Mickey lunches. Here he is in "Fantasia."
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fddgdfgdgf4656.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Elsa from 'Frozen'

    A cool foodie makeover of the popular character from Disney's smash hit.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erewrert436456.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flounder

    The flippered side kick swims in a sea of green pea bubbles.
    OMGiri, Mike Kravanis
Image 1 of 8

Recommended