Delicious Disney characters: Man creates bento box cartoons
Who says lunch can't be delicious and fun? Mike Kravanis creates a different lunch box every day inspired by his favorite Disney characters.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ereeterte646654646-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ArielThe curious redhead now has bright bellpepper hair.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ereeterte646654646-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/etwtrtrtert45645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cruella de VilThe "101 Dalmatians" villain looks almost too scary to eat.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/etwtrtrtert45645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/etetrterterte464565.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pongo the DogThis dog gets his signature spots from nori (seaweed).OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/etetrterterte464565.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtertertertter645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Peter PanPlenty of green means plenty of veggies in this edible Neverland.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtertertertter645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erwerere45345dfdfdf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Captain HookA colorful Captain that's just as bright as his on screen original.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erwerere45345dfdfdf.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erettert434.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Donald DuckA Disney classic comes to life.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erettert434.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/errertertet54645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mickey MouseKravanis has completed several Mickey lunches. Here he is in "Fantasia."OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/errertertet54645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fddgdfgdgf4656.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Elsa from 'Frozen'A cool foodie makeover of the popular character from Disney's smash hit.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fddgdfgdgf4656.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erewrert436456.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
FlounderThe flippered side kick swims in a sea of green pea bubbles.OMGiri, Mike Kravanishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/erewrert436456.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 8