Delicious dishes for an Oscar-viewing party
The 85th annual Academy Awards take place this Sunday and what better way to cheer on your favorite nominees than by hosting an Oscar-viewing party? To help you get started, we put together a list of best picture-inspired recipes.
Wild Boar Hush Puppies This crisp and tangy comfort food inspired by 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' is a perfect bite-sized appetizer. Recipe: Wild Boar Hush Puppies by Tori Haschka of Eatori
Paneer Tikka Pizza If you're pulling for 'Life of Pi,' this chewy pizza with its spiced yogurt sauce and paneer tikka topping is for you. Recipe: Paneer Tikka Pizza by Kiran Tarun
Lentil Cakes with Pesto, Wilted Greens and Lemon Thyme Zucchini Fries A hearty yet light patty of sorts paired with shoe-string thin zucchini fries for crunch is as bold and unexpected as 'Zero Dark Thirty.' Recipe: Lentil Cakes with Pesto, Wilted Greens and Lemon Thyme Zucchini Fries by Caitlin Van Horn of Roost
Morgh Polow Morgh Polow, or rice and chicken, is a colorful, flavorful dish with Persian origins -- similar to cuisine native of the region where the film 'Argo' takes place -- that can serve as an entree for guests looking for a bigger bite. Recipe: Morgh Polow by Sanam Lamborn of MyPersianKitchen
French Onion Soup As the recipe's author writes, "this is the sort of soup that's there for both celebrations and commiserations." And so, it is perfect for Oscar night or just fans of 'Les Miserables,' a film both laugh-inducing and heart-wrenching at the same time. Recipe: French Onion Soup by Tori Haschka of Eatori
Apple Berry Pandowdy For dessert, an apple berry pandowdy (a deep-dish-baked pie) is a flaky, rustic, beyond tasty nod to American-set contenders 'Lincoln' and 'Silver Linings Playbook.' Added bonus: This recipe is gluten-free. Recipe: (Gluten-Free) Apple Berry Pandowdy by Emma Galloway of My Darling Lemon Thyme
