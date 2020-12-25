Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Recipes
Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo provides Christmas brunch idea

Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo provides Christmas brunch idea

Celebrity chef and Miami restaurant owner Adrianne Calvo provides a cannoli pancake recipe.

CANNOLI PANCAKES

 

CANNOLI FILLING:

               •              8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened

               •              1 teaspoon vanilla extract

               •              1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

               •              1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

               •              3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

 

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES:

               •              2 eggs

                              2 cups buttermilk

               •              4 tablespoons butter, melted

               •              1/2 teaspoon vanilla

               •              2 cups flour

               •              3 tablespoons sugar

               •              2 teaspoons baking powder

               •              1 teaspoon baking soda

               •              1 teaspoon kosher salt

 

DIRECTIONS:

               •              In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer using the whisk attachment, beat mascarpone until light and fluffy. About 2-3 minutes.

               •              Add vanilla, combining well, and then powdered sugar.

               •              Fold in chocolate chips.

               •              Refrigerate until after you make the pancakes.

               •              In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy. Add buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla, whisking until combined.

               •              In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

               •              Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined. Do not overmix. Batter will be lumpy. 

               •              Heat a skillet over medium heat.

               •              Grease well and pour in pancake batter to an 8 inch diameter.

               •              When the batter starts to bubble, then flip.

               •              Continue with all pancake batter.

               •              Remove cannoli filling from the fridge. Top pancakes, fold pancakes or layer pancakes with cannoli filling.