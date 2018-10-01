Burger King customer claims Whopper contained dead cockroach: 'I heaved a little bit'

A Burger King customer in Florida says he was left “mortified” — and nauseous for days — after allegedly finding a surprise ingredient in his Whopper last week.

Brian Garmon, of Panama City, claims he bit into a dead cockroach after just three bites of his burger, during a recent visit to the restaurant with three friends.

“I was fed a roach in my burger last [Saturday] @ one of your locations,” Garmon wrote on Twitter. “I only know because I found half of it while eating.”

According to a detailed Facebook post he shared a week after the incident, Garmon said he caught sight of the half-roach while enjoying the meal with his group, all of whom were as shocked as he was.

“I spoke to the manager and district trainer, who were apologetic. They offered to refund the meal, which is fine (though frustrating that I have to go back to get it), and I was told I'd be contacted by their insurance company Monday or Tuesday about the incident,” Garmon wrote.

In the meantime, Garmon claims he vomited that day and the next, and felt queasy for “several days.”

"I was pretty upset, as you can imagine I heaved a little bit," Garmon told WMBB.

He also alleged that Burger King hadn’t followed up with him by Thursday, which is why he decided to publish the photos on his social media accounts.

"I just don't feel their corporate office is taking it seriously," he added to WMBB.

Burger King did, however, release a statement to WMBB, in which it vowed to follow up with the franchisee to ensure similar incidents don’t occur.

"We prepare our food with care and take complaints like this seriously,” reads the statement obtained by the outlet. “We understand that as soon as this matter was raised, the Manager of this location apologized to this guest and offered them a new meal. We can confirm this is an isolated incident and we are working with the franchise who owns and operates this location as well as our supplier to ensure our high standards for food safety and operations are being followed."

A representative for Burger King was not immediately available to respond to Fox News’ request for additional comment.