Bagel Bites releases '2020 Edition' pizza snacks featuring deliberately 'lackluster' and 'sad' bagels

When 2020’s on a bagel, you can be disappointed anytime!

Finally, Bagel Bites is branching out by expanding its product line, as part of a humorous attempt to transform its miniature frozen pizza bagels into a sad snack.

Bagels Bites, a brand known to hungry kids and hungover adults alike, is releasing a special "2020 Edition," which basically amounts to a box filled with "just a bunch of sad looking Bagel Bites," according to a press release.

The "Bagel Bites: 2020 Edition" comes with an "assortment of lackluster pizza snacks" — again, a big change from the brand’s typical frozen offerings. The array of over-sauced, under-cheesed and just plain bagel halves are meant to represent the bleak events of 2020.

But these 2020 Edition Bagel Bites won't be in stores. Those who want to partake in these tiny bites of disappointment can enter now through the end of 2020 for a chance to win one of the special-edition boxes as well as a year’s supply of "perfectly-made Bagel Bites."

Overall, however, pizza really had a strong showing in 2020. According to Grubhub’s "Year in Food" data, Americans ordered pizza more than any other dish. The findings mark the second year in a row where the carb-y staple took the top spot.