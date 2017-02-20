Expand / Collapse search
8 Recipes to Make With Leftover Easter Peeps

Every Easter, we’re bombarded with the holiday's most adorable mascots: fuzzy bunnies and baby chicks. And then we hungrily stuff them into our ravenous mouths. READ: 7 Recipes To Help Use All Those Jelly Beans We’re referring to Peeps, the fluffy pastel candies that pop up in Easter baskets year after year. But seeing as we can only scarf down so many raw, unadulterated Peeps, we went on the hunt for recipes that incorporate those sweet, delicious marshmallow chicks in innovative and exciting ways. RECIPE: Gummy Bear Cookies Here’s the eight greatest ways to help Peeps reach their full potential. 

    Peeps S'mores

    "As lover of anything and everything s’mores, I knew I had to whip up some sort of marshmallow-y s’more using a Peep," says Sally from Sally's Baking Addiction. For this and other fun Easter recipes, click here.
    Sally's Baking Addiction
    Chocolate Covered Peeps

    These chocolate covered Peeps, made by Leigh Anne at Your Homebased Mom, are even more appetizing poking out of an Easter basket. Check out the recipe here.
    Your Homebased Mom
    Peeps Marshmallow Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Who wouldn't love a chocolate chip cookie melded with a marshmallow Peep? Traci at Burnt Apple combined two of her favorite sweet treats into this festive cookie recipe, just in time for Easter.
    Burnt Apple
    Peeps Brownies

    Not a cookie person? Try this Peeps brownie recipe from Kim at Lovin' From The Oven. Sweet slices of marshmallow Peeps are baked into every bite.
    Lovin' From The Oven
    Peeps Popcorn

    Melted Peeps permeate every morsel of this sweet, sticky treat. And as Kristin at Yellow Bliss Road notes, they're also gorgeous. Grab her gooey recipe here.
    Simply Klassic Home
    Peeps Frosting

    Sure, you could make a frosting to top your Easter cupcakes, or as Toni Spilsbury suggests, you could melt a Peep on top instead. Head over to her blog to see how it's done.
    Toni Spilsbury
    Ice Cream With Peep Syrup

    Anita and Mike at Life's a Tomato insist that butterscotch and hot fudge can wait, because their pink Peep syrup is the proper topping for Easter "sundaes."
    Life's a Tomato
    Peeps Krispie Treats

    Substitute Peeps for marshmallows in Rice Krispie treats, and you've got these Peeps Krispy treats from Michelle at Baking in the 'Burg. Check out the recipe to learn her trick for working with multicolored Peeps.
    Baking in the 'Burg
