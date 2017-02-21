Expand / Collapse search
5 Crazy-Awesome French Fry Recipes You Need in Your Life

Love fries? So do we — a lot. We don’t mess around when it comes to our fries, which is why we’re always on the hunt for new ways to make everyone’s favorite side. And as much as we love classic varieties (hello, McDonalds), there’s something to be said for jazzing up your FFs with elevated, often unlikely ingredients. (Spoiler alert: Some are even healthy.) READ: Burger King's $1 'French Fry Burger' is Exactly What it Sounds Like Here, we’ve done you a favor and rounded up the five most enticing gourmet french fry recipes we’ve come across:

    Lebanese Spiced French Fries

    RECIPE: HeatherChristo.com
    Mediterranean Gyro Fries

    RECIPE: The Candied Appetite
    Hawaiian Carne Asada Fries With Pineapple Pico de Gallo

    RECIPE: Half Baked Harvest
    Skinny Greek Feta Fries With Roasted Garlic Saffron Aioli

    RECIPE: Half Baked Harvest
    Sriracha Parsnip Fries

    RECIPE: The Collegiate Vegan
