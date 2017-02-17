4 of the Riskiest Foods in Your Fridge

Nobody wants spoiled food, which is why people generally avoid eating decaying fruits or drinking sour milk. But while those foods might taste or smell terrible, they might not make us sick simply because they're spoiled. To truly pose a risk to our health, a food must be contaminated with pathogens, or infectious microorganisms — and these foods can be much harder to spot. They might look, taste and smell just fine, yet they could still be crawling with harmful bacteria (as opposed to foods loaded with good bacteria, such as yogurt). And if these foods aren't cooked or treated properly, they've got the potential to make us very ill. READ: How Gross Is Your Coffeemaker? So what are the foods we should be wary of? For the answer, we turned to two professors of food microbiology: Dr. Francisco Diez-Gonzalez of the University of Minnesota and Dr. Randy W. Worobo of Cornell.