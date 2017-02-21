Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food-Drink

4 Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes to Warm You Up Before Winter Ends

Winter can be tolerable if you’re dealing with the excitement of pre-holidays, when the crisp chill in the air is still a novelty and you don’t feel like you're trapped indoors like the Torrance family in "The Shining." RECIPE: Beat the Winter Blues With 30-Minute BBQ Sauce That all changes this time of year, when the reality sets in that we’ve still got more than a month of this to go, which makes meal planning and shopping feel like a Herculean task. Fear not! Thanks to the handy little invention known as the slow cooker (or Crockpot, depending on what part of the country you’re in), you can literally dump a bunch of ingredients in it, set it, and come back hours later to a delicious, warming meal that helps you counter the chill. RECIPE: 70-Calorie French Onion Soup While this doesn’t make winter any shorter, it certainly makes it more delicious. We’ve rounded up four easy, hearty recipes that anyone can master:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/main_slow_cooker_0-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/slow-cooker-enchilada-quinoa-2w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Slow Cooker Enchilada Quinoa

    RECIPE: Creme De La Crumb
    LeCremeDeLaCrumb.com / StyleCaster.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/slow-cooker-creamy-tomato-basil-soup4-srgb_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Slow Cooker Creamy Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup

    RECIPE: Cooking Classy
    CookingClassy.com / StyleCaster.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/slow-cooker-cream-cheese-chili-4w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

    RECIPE: Creme De La Crumb
    LeCremeDeLaCrumb.com / StyleCaster.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_9182-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese With Zucchini Noodles

    RECIPE: Inspiralized
    Inspiralized.com / StyleCaster.com
Image 1 of 4

Recommended