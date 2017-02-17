10 Tasty Wine Cocktails That Go Beyond Classic Sangria

Why limit yourself to pouring wine straight from the bottle when you can shake things up by using it as a base for a new favorite cocktail instead? READ: 6 Ways To Enjoy Cocktails Guilt-Free Forget wine purists. Mixologists and experts agree that a touch of port, Malbec, or rose can enhance the flavors of a well-prepared libation, resulting in a luscious, velvety smooth concoction that can kick off a relaxing happy hour or cozy holiday gathering. Sure, there’s the classic chilled sangria or piping hot punch, but bartenders are discovering new ways to reinvent the wine cocktail. There also are no set rules on which wines you can use, making it easier to get creative. “Although you wouldn’t want to mix a particularly special bottle of wine, there’s otherwise nothing wrong in using wine to make cocktails,” says Kara Newman, spirits editor for Wine Enthusiast Magazine. “In fact, there are many classic cocktails that call for wine, particularly sparkling wines (cava and prosecco), fortified wines (sherry and port), aperitif wines (Lillet), and vermouth, which is a fortified and aromatized wine. An aperol spritz, sangria, or even a martini wouldn’t be the same without wine!” RECIPES: Punch Up Your Party With 10 Festive Libations Newman, whose favorite wine cocktail is the cabernet sauvignon and pisco-fueled Santiago Sour, also says more mixologists across the country are incorporating wines into their creations and the trend is only starting to heat up. “Using wine as a cocktail ingredient also fits into the trend toward lower-alcohol cocktails,” she adds. “I’m seeking more cocktail menus calling out wine varieties as part of drink ingredients.” Quench your thirst tonight with these 10 tantalizing wine cocktails: