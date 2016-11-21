10 recipes to make for your valentine

Ditch the boring box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day. Here are 10 sweets to make for your sweetie instead.

1. Chocolate Chip Cookies

These chocolate chip cookies are available at Jacques Torres’ stores all year, but you can make a batch of Mr. Chocolate’s delicious cookies in your own kitchen for your valentine.

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies



2. Cutie Cake Lollipops

These adorable mini cake pops from Tastefully Simple are an easy-to-make gift to give to your cutie on Valentine’s Day.

Recipe: Cutie Cake Lollipops

3. Salted Chocolate Mousse Tartlets

Warning: These delicious chocolaty treats with a salty twist from New York City’s Salt of the Earth Bakery are irresistible if made with love.

Recipe: Salted Chocolate Mousse Tartlets



4. Mile-High Apple Pies

Your lover will be over the moon when he/she tastes one of these decadent mini apple pies.

Recipe: Mile-High Apple Pies



5. Cranberry-Cinnamon Cheesecake

Surprise your valentine with a slice of this cranberry cheesecake.

Recipe: Cranberry-Cinnamon Cheesecake



6. Ginger Crème Brûlée

Serving this creamy dessert from Charleston’s Peninsula Grill is an extra-classy way to end your romantic meal.

Recipe: Ginger Crème Brûlée

7. Carrot Cake with Carrot Ice Cream

Think outside the chocolate box and make this carrot cake-carrot ice cream combo for your valentine.

Recipe: Carrot Cake with Carrot Ice Cream

8. Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

At 150 calories per serving, these raspberry oatmeal bars make a thoughtful alternative to that box of assorted chocolates if your significant other is watching his/her figure.

Recipe: Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

9. Fours Pochés

These beautiful Fours Pochés (“piped cookies”) from Jacques Torres are a great way to show all of your loved ones how much you care about them.

Recipe: Fours Pochés

10. Fruity Short Cakes

Assemble these fruit-filled cakes in no time and serve one to your significant other for dessert.

Recipe: Fruity Short Cakes