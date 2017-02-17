Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food-Drink

10 Low-Calorie Cocktails

An ice-cold cocktail sounds can be a nice way to beat the summer heat. Sadly, those sugary mojitos and pina coladas could do some major damage to your waistline. Talk about a buzzkill. READ: 10 Frozen Boozy Treats to Beat the Heat For those looking to cool down with a libation, you can still enjoy that cocktail without putting your swimsuit-ready figure at risk. While drinking in moderation and being mindful of how many you consume are no-brainers, there are some other ways you can keep your calorie intake in check. “Before the get-together, have a game plan for your cocktail selections,” explains Dr. Sue Decotiis, a New York-based internist. “Drink a glass of ice cold water in between cocktails. This will fill you up and keep you hydrated. Munch on raw vegetables while imbibing. This will also fill you up and slow down the absorption of alcohol. Slurping drinks down happens all too often when you are hungrier than you realize you actually are." READ: 5 Fashion Habits That Are Bad For Your Health Decotiis also advises steering clear of premade bottled mixers which she says are “loaded with sugar.” Plus, take into account that many medium-sized cocktails are at least 100 calories. The good news? Several mixologists are creating tasty drinks using fresh ingredients and sparkling water instead of typical soda and artificial mixes. We found 10 cocktails to cool off with that won't ruin your efforts at the gym. Cheers!

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lowcaleditorial_0-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/royalraspberry.png?ve=1&tl=1

    Royal Raspberry-85 Calories

    Ingredients 5 fresh raspberries 1.4 oz. raspberry puree 3 oz. chilled Perrier 1 oz. vodka Preparation Crush the raspberries in a champagne flute to release their flavor and muddle them with the raspberry puree until mixture is smooth. Using a bar spoon, carefully pour vodka and then chilled Perrier to float over the raspberry mixture. Top it off with raspberries and serve.
    Perrier
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/skinnysour.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Skinny Sour-96 Calories

    Ingredients 1 ½ oz. Disaronno 1 oz. fresh lemon juice 1 packet artificial sweetener Splash of club soda on top 1 cherry Preparation Add first three ingredients into shaker. Shake and strain into a glass with fresh ice. Top with club soda and garnish with a cherry.
    DISARONNO
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/proseccofloats.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Prosecco Float-100 Calories

    Ingredients 5 oz. MARTINI Prosecco 1 scoop raspberry sorbet (preferably homemade) Raspberries Preparation Add a scoop of raspberry sorbet to a chilled champagne flute. Fill with prosecco and garnish with a raspberry.
    MARTINI Prosecco
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/watermelonreviver.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Watermelon Reviver-105 Calories

    Ingredients 1.5 oz. Grey Goose Vodka 1 oz. watermelon juice Watermelon slices Preparation Muddle fresh chunks of watermelon with vodka and then shake hard with ice. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with thin slice of watermelon.
    BevMo!
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sunsetstrawberrylemonade.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sunset Strawberry Lemonade-114 Calories

    Ingredients 2 parts Skinnygirl Bare Naked Vodka 2 large muddled strawberries 1 part powdered lemonade mix Splash of club soda Preparation Pour all ingredients over ice and top with club soda.
    Skinnygirl Vodka
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/skinnylocal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Skinny Local-120 Calories

    Ingredients 2 oz. Camarena Silver Tequila ½ oz. lemon, quartered 8 mint leaves 1 Tbsp. low calorie sweetener 3 oz. soda water Preparation Muddle lemon, mint, and sweetener in a mixing glass. Add tequila and ice. Shake and pour contents in a tall glass. Top with soda water and stir gently.
    Camarena Tequila
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dietdaiquiri.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Diet Daiquiri-129 Calories

    Ingredients 2 oz. Santa Teresa 1796 Solera Rum ¾ oz. Stevia water reduction (10 drops of liquid Stevia to 1 oz. water) ¾ oz. fresh lime juice 1 lime twist for garnish Preparation Put all ingredients in a shaker and shake hard. Strain into a martini or coup glass. Garnish with lime twist.
    Cocktail by New York City-based mixologist Orson Salicetti. Photo courtesy of Andrew Kist.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/limeinthecoconut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lime in the Coconut-132 Calories

    Ingredients 1 ½ oz. SKYY Infusions Coconut Vodka 3 oz. coconut water ¾ oz. fresh lime juice 8 mint leaves grated coconut 1 lime wheel Preparation Combine mint and vodka in a mixing glass and muddle gently. Add ice, lime juice, and coconut water. Shake quickly for 1-2 seconds. Transfer into highball glass with same ice and mint leaves. Garnish with grated coconut and fresh lime wheel.
    Shane McKnight
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hardingssmash_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Harding’s Smash-135 Calories

    Ingredients 2 oz. vodka ½ oz. fresh lemon juice (approximately 3 wedges) 8 fresh mint leaves ½ oz. Splenda or other low-calorie sweetener of choice Preparation Combine all ingredients in a glass and muddle. Pour mixture into a shaker and shake with ice. Double strain and serve in a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Garnish with mint sprig.
    Harding’s in New York City. Photo courtesy of Daniel Krieger.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mangomargarita.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mango Margarita-161 Calories

    Ingredients ½ cup frozen mango cubes 2 oz. tequila 1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice ¼ cup crushed iced lime wheels Preparation Blend mango cubes with ice, lemon juice, and tequila to desired consistency. Garnish with fresh lime wheels.
    Clinton Kelly, host of “What Not to Wear” and “The Chew”
Image 1 of 10

Recommended