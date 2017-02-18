10 Kale Recipes That Actually Taste Good
Kale. It's the popular "super food" that seems to be everywhere nowadays. READ: Easy Ways To Add Kale To Your Diet But there's only one problem. Kale can be bitter and unpleasant to actually, y'know, eat. We've scoured the internet for recipes that are tasty enough that you'll (maybe) forget that you're eating healthy. RECIPE: Buffalo Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Bon appetit!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kale-chips-1_1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tuscan Kale ChipsYour late-night snacking can be enjoyed (guilt-free!) with these kale chips. Crunch on! Recipe courtesy of The Farm Girl CooksThe Farmgirl Cookshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kale-chips-1_1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/squashpasta3-725x1024_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Creamy Pasta with Roasted Squash and KaleThis tasty pasta dish takes the traditional squash/pasta pairing and spices it up with a dash of healthy green kale. Recipe courtesy of Produce on ParadeProduce on Paradehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/squashpasta3-725x1024_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/best-garlicky-kale-bacon-pizza-recipe-copy_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Garlicky Kale and Bacon PizzaYou can add almost anything to a pizza with bacon or garlic and end up with something delicious. Recipe courtesy of Just A TasteJust A Tastehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/best-garlicky-kale-bacon-pizza-recipe-copy_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kalericottaomeletes_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kale and Ricotta OmeletWake up with this kale-laden take on the omelet, a breakfast classic. Recipe courtesy of Annie's EatsAnnie's Eatshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kalericottaomeletes_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/superfoodsalmonfinal_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Superfood Salad with Pan-Seared SalmonPairing salmon with kale adds omega-3 and protein to the healthy mix. Article courtesy of Alaska from ScratchAlaska from Scratchhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/superfoodsalmonfinal_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/raspberrykalesmoothie.jpg_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Raspberry Kale SmoothieIf this delicious-looking kale-infused smoothie doesn't make your mouth water, you may need to go get checked by your doctor. Recipe courtest of Cooking ClassyCooking Classyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/raspberrykalesmoothie.jpg_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kaleburrito_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Simple Kale and Black Bean BurritoYou may think burritos are an unhealthy (but delicious) option, but this recipe lets you leave the guilt behind. Recipe courtesy of Cookie and KateCookie and Katehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kaleburrito_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kalesalad_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Strawberry Avocado Kale Salad With Bacon Poppyseed DressingThis refreshing salad combines a ton of flavors for a truly delicious kale option! Recipe courtesy of Lauren's LatestLauren's Latesthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kalesalad_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/quesadillahero.jpg_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Turkey Quesadilla with Brie, Baby Kale and ApplesThese quesadillas are so kid-friendly, we can virtually guarantee they won't know it's actually good for them. Recipe courtesy of Nibbles and FeastsNibbles and Feastshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/quesadillahero.jpg_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kale-apple-banana-smoothie_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kale, Apple, & Banana SmoothieIf none of the other recipes tickle your fancy, be certain to give this one a try. This already antioxidant-filled smoothie gets an even healthier kick from kale. Recipe courtesy of Belle of the KitchenBelle of the Kitchenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kale-apple-banana-smoothie_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9