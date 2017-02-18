Expand / Collapse search
10 Kale Recipes That Actually Taste Good

Kale. It's the popular "super food" that seems to be everywhere nowadays. READ: Easy Ways To Add Kale To Your Diet But there's only one problem. Kale can be bitter and unpleasant to actually, y'know, eat. We've scoured the internet for recipes that are tasty enough that you'll (maybe) forget that you're eating healthy. RECIPE: Buffalo Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Bon appetit!

    Tuscan Kale Chips

    Your late-night snacking can be enjoyed (guilt-free!) with these kale chips. Crunch on! Recipe courtesy of The Farm Girl Cooks
    The Farmgirl Cooks
    Creamy Pasta with Roasted Squash and Kale

    This tasty pasta dish takes the traditional squash/pasta pairing and spices it up with a dash of healthy green kale. Recipe courtesy of Produce on Parade
    Produce on Parade
    Garlicky Kale and Bacon Pizza

    You can add almost anything to a pizza with bacon or garlic and end up with something delicious. Recipe courtesy of Just A Taste
    Just A Taste
    Kale and Ricotta Omelet

    Wake up with this kale-laden take on the omelet, a breakfast classic. Recipe courtesy of Annie's Eats
    Annie's Eats
    Superfood Salad with Pan-Seared Salmon

    Pairing salmon with kale adds omega-3 and protein to the healthy mix. Article courtesy of Alaska from Scratch
    Alaska from Scratch
    Raspberry Kale Smoothie

    If this delicious-looking kale-infused smoothie doesn't make your mouth water, you may need to go get checked by your doctor. Recipe courtest of Cooking Classy
    Cooking Classy
    Simple Kale and Black Bean Burrito

    You may think burritos are an unhealthy (but delicious) option, but this recipe lets you leave the guilt behind. Recipe courtesy of Cookie and Kate
    Cookie and Kate
    Strawberry Avocado Kale Salad With Bacon Poppyseed Dressing

    This refreshing salad combines a ton of flavors for a truly delicious kale option! Recipe courtesy of Lauren's Latest
    Lauren's Latest
    Turkey Quesadilla with Brie, Baby Kale and Apples

    These quesadillas are so kid-friendly, we can virtually guarantee they won't know it's actually good for them. Recipe courtesy of Nibbles and Feasts
    Nibbles and Feasts
    Kale, Apple, & Banana Smoothie

    If none of the other recipes tickle your fancy, be certain to give this one a try. This already antioxidant-filled smoothie gets an even healthier kick from kale. Recipe courtesy of Belle of the Kitchen
    Belle of the Kitchen
