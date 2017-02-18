10 Ideas For Lunch (That Aren't Sandwiches)

In a lunch rut and can't bear the thought of another boring tuna sandwich? READ: Eat A Delicious Lunch And Still Lose Weight Rest easy -- we've got 10 ideas for you to shake up your mid-day meal. From low-cal luscious to heartier plates, check out the recipes below to give your lunch the shake up it deserves. READ: 10 Salad Ideas (For People Who Hate Lettuce)