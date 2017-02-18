10 Ideas For Lunch (That Aren't Sandwiches)
In a lunch rut and can't bear the thought of another boring tuna sandwich? READ: Eat A Delicious Lunch And Still Lose Weight Rest easy -- we've got 10 ideas for you to shake up your mid-day meal. From low-cal luscious to heartier plates, check out the recipes below to give your lunch the shake up it deserves. READ: 10 Salad Ideas (For People Who Hate Lettuce)
Taquitos
A crunchy rolled-up taco that tastes even better the next day? Yes please. These taquitos are easy to transport and heat up for lunch -- and you can fill 'em as you please, with chicken, pork, beans, beef or whatever you desire. RECIPES: 12 Homemade Salsas That Put Store-Bought To Shame
Pad Thai
This tasty classic has been revamped with shredded papaya ribbons, inspired by Thailand's popular salad featuring the fruit. Along with juicy grilled shrimp, a poached egg and plenty of veggies with crushed peanuts, the result is a protein-packed (and super healthy) meal. WATCH: How To Poach An Egg Perfectly
Buffalo Kale Chicken Caesar
Sure, kale is the ultimate superfood loaded with nutrients to keep you healthy and full longer. But let's be honest: The taste leaves something to be desired. However, there's nothing that a little buffalo chicken won't make taste better. Bonus: The dressing packs an extra punch -- without mayo, sour cream or extra fatty calories. RECIPES: 12 Great Buffalo Dishes (That Aren't Wings)
Philly Cheesesteak Turnovers
Roasted peppers, green chiles, sour cream, and chopped flat iron steak? We're in. This make-ahead lunch can be frozen to save time. And they take just 15 minutes to make. No, this is not one of the lower calorie options. Yes, it's worth it. RECIPE: How To Make Pop-Tarts At Home
Turkey Quesadilla With Brie, Kale And Apple
Kale, brie and turkey folded inside a tortilla (use whole wheat to make it healther) add up to a protein-packed lunch option. Switch out the brie for a lower-fat cheese and the apples for pears. This is one that's all changing things up to suit your tastes. RECIPES: 10 Dishes With Kale That Actually Taste Good
Chicken Poppy Seed Salad
Chicken salad's an old standard -- but this recipe brings it to new heights with grapes, almonds and a tangy poppyseed dressing. And did we mention it's from country crooner Trisha Yearwood's cookbook? RECIPE: Trisha Yearwood's Tasty Take On Sausage
Low-Cal Shrimp Fried Rice
Best-selling cookbook author and food writer David Joachim was on the hunt for the perfect fried rice that was quick and simple to make, super tasty, and above all, low-cal. Not only did he discover just that on one plate, but it garnered the coveted Cooking Light stamp of approval, meaning it wouldn't break the scale. His version highlights plenty of green onions, peas, shrimp, and long-grain white rice. He adds sriracha and ginger for a touch of heat, keeping you satisfied without the need for seconds or thirds. All under 400 calories. RECIPES: 6 Dishes With Sriracha
Waldorf Salad
The Waldorf Salad's a classic. And we got the recipe straight from the original creator, New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Get ready for pure yum. RECIPE: How To Make The Perfect Steakhouse Wedge Salad At Home
Parsley-Lemon Pesto
It's light. It's refreshing. It tastes like summer. Giada De Laurentiis chose to replace basil with parsley as a "nice year-long alternative." Along with lemon, Parmesan cheese, and toasted pine nuts, De Laurentiis' take on pesto sauce is simple, easy, and downright delish. RECIPE: Giada De Laurentiis' White Pizza With Pot Roast And Kale
Frito Salad
It's salad. And it's topped with Fritos. Could anything be better, really? Here's to junk food and the salads it makes better. RECIPES: 9 Dishes With Doritos As A Main Ingredient
