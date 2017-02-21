10 Fun Ways to Switch Up Your Traditional Thanksgiving Menu

'Tis the season for turkey, stuffing, and all the other scrumptious fixings we all know and love. But while they're all delicious, the classics can become a bit repetitive year after year (after year). If you'd like to avoid being too predictable this Thanksgiving, consider putting a surprising new spin on your savories, sides and even desserts. READ: 10 Pumpkin Dessert Recipes (That Aren't Pie) Need some inspiration? Try impressing your guests with these fun twists on your favorite holiday foods: