'World's most beautiful girl' Thylane Blondeau reveals glamorous new look

By Shireen Khalil | news.com.au
Model Thylane Blondeau, was crowned the “most beautiful girl in the world” when she was just 6, and now at the age of 17, has won the title again.

Thylane Blondeau was dubbed the ‘world’s most beautiful girl’ when she was just six.

With her big blue eyes and messy blonde hair, she had everyone in awe of her. Fast-forward 11 years and not much has changed.

The now 17-year-old French model recently stepped out in an 80s inspired look at a London Fashion Week party in the capital.

Wearing a black mini dress with ruched, statement sleeves, she posed with fellow models at The Fabulous Fund Fair.

Thylane Blondeau attends Naked Heart Foundation’s Fund Fair with LuisaViaRoma at The Roundhouse on February 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Naked Heart Foundation )

THYLANE BLONDEAU TO LAUNCH FASHION LINE

Thylane, who is the daughter of former French international footballer Patrick Blondeau and actress/TV presenter Véronika Loubry, earned her “most beautiful girl in the world” title after appearing on the Jean Paul Gaultier catwalk at age four.

At 10, she featured on the pages of French Vogue in a shoot her mother had to defend after criticism that it oversexualized the young girl.

She’s now an online influencer with three million Instagram followers. The teen is also the founder of fashion label Heaven May and the brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

In 2017 she wowed the crowds at the Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show.

In September last year, she attended Milan Fashion Week and walked the catwalk for fashion brand BYBLOS.

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.