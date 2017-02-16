Women Turning Heads at the US Open
There’s so much to love about the U.S. Open. It's got action, fierce competition, celebrities — and more toned beauties than you can shake a tennis racket at. Talented players from around the world have gathered in New York to battle it out for the top spot, all while showcasing their strength, skill and sexy physiques. We scoped out the hottest players at this year’s championship to put together a list that would make even the most reserved ballboys blush. Have a look at the comely competitors:
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9bdc6f98-kirilenko-cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9bdc6f98-kirilenko-cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/623b12d3-camila-giorgi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Camila GiorgiWhen she's not on the tennis courts, Camila Giorgi of Italy enjoys soccer and boxing. With all that exercise, it's no wonder she's got such an enviable physique.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/623b12d3-camila-giorgi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/caroline-wozniacki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Caroline WozniackiWith a father who played professional soccer for both Denmark and Poland and a mother who once played volleyball for the Polish national team, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was destined to be an athlete from birth. This Danish tennis champ also held the Women's Tennis Association's No. 1 ranking in two consecutive seasons.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/caroline-wozniacki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/zheng-jie.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Zheng JieZheng Jie isn't exactly new to the game. She made headlines back in 2008 when she became the first ever Chinese player to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam singles tournament, and she's still going strong today.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/zheng-jie.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maria-kirilenko-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maria KirilenkoRussia's Maria Kirilenko is an accomplished tennis player and a recent bronze medal winner at the London 2012 Olympics, but she also dabbles in modeling. Kirilenko was featured in the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's "Volley of the Dolls" pictorial.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maria-kirilenko-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/simona-halep.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Simona HalepOf the five Romanian women ranked among the world's top 100 female players, Simona Halep is the youngest. At just 20 years old, Halep is already a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/simona-halep.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sabine-lisicki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sabine LisickiGermany's Sabine Lisicki took up tennis at the age of 7. So far in her career, Lisicki has won three WTA (Women's Tennis Association) singles tournaments.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sabine-lisicki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sloane-stephens.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sloane StephensSloane Stephens' mother introduced her to tennis just 10 years ago, but you'd think she was born with a racket in her hand. At only 19 years old, the American teenager has already demonstrated impressive skill, and her powerful serve has been clocked at 120 miles per hour.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sloane-stephens.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/arantxa-rus.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arantxa RusBack in 2008, Dutch athlete Arantxa Rus was ranked the No. 1 junior tennis player in the world. She's since compiled a very impressive list of achievements at the French Open and Wimbledon.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/arantxa-rus.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maria-sharapova.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maria SharapovaMaria Sharapova has been a top player since 2004 when she defeated Serena Williams at Wimbledon to earn her first Grand Slam singles title. The Russian-born beauty is currently ranked third in the world by the Women's Tennis Association.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maria-sharapova.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kournikova.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Anna KournikovaHow could we forget about Anna Kournikova? Although she's retired from professional competition, Kounikova still enjoys watching tennis matches from the stands with boyfriend Enrique Iglesias.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kournikova.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10