  • Published
    14 Images

    Will Smith's emotional night at Oscars: PHOTOS

    The 'King Richard' star broke down in tears as he accepted the Academy Award for Best Actor after slapping Chris Rock on stage.

  • Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
    REUTERS/Brian Snyder / Reuters Photos
  • Will Smith hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
    REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo / Reuters Photos
  • Will Smith cries as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
    REUTERS/Brian Snyder / Reuters Photos
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'King Richard.'
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
    (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
    (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith hold hands in the audience at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
     (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) / AP Newsroom
