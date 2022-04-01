ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Will Smith's emotional night at Oscars: PHOTOS
The 'King Richard' star broke down in tears as he accepted the Academy Award for Best Actor after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
- Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.read more
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.read more
- Will Smith cries as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.read more
- Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'King Richard.'read more
- Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.read more
- Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.read more
- Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre.read more
- Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith hold hands in the audience at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.read more
