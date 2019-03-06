Wendy Williams speculates that late 'Riverdale,' '90210' star Luke Perry may have abused drugs

Wendy Williams was candid about her past drug abuse and crack addiction in her second episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" since she made her triumphant return to the purple chair this week — and she speculated that actor Luke Perry may have had substance abuse issues before his untimely passing.

Williams, 54, began her chat by speaking about Perry, who died at 52 of a massive stroke on Monday and the stress that drugs can place on one's body an speculating whether or not the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was ever a substance abuser. There is no evidence, nor are they any reports, that Perry ever abused any substances.

"[Fame] hit hard, and I don't know whether he was a party boy turned into a party man, but 52 is really young to have a stroke," she said on her "Hot Topics" segment on Tuesday, adding that doctors said high blood pressure can increase the odds of suffering a stroke at a young age.

"The times in which we live — we're all living a harder, faster life," she said of his potentially having high blood pressure at 52.

"With regard to whether he was a substance abuser or not, I want to look into it," she said. “Once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life ... I’ve told you about my ten-year ride with the cocaine and the crack," she said. "Oh, yes, crack is wack — but it was very good to me at a particularly stupid point in my life … I was a mess, functioning, killing myself. I realize that I am a walking addict. Do you know what I’m saying? You can’t just clean it up and stop it and think it’s not going to affect you."

"One of the things that I find, is that people are ashamed. I'm so shocked — people are ashamed to admit, 'I have a problem with pills. I have a problem with alcohol, heroin, crack' or whatever you have a problem with," she said. "What I find is that when if one person is brave enough to come out in your set and say it and say 'no more' or want to get help or something, then you'll find another person will come out."

"I remember when I came out with the crack and coke revelation, plenty of people came out and said, 'We were right there with you,'" she recalled.

Williams said she quit when she was 29 after "burning up [her] insides, which aren't burnt, thank God, but you never know when it can pop up ... I constantly have to watch the inside of my body because of hard partying, plus, you know, the thyroid — just a mess."

Williams returned to TV this week after a nearly three-month hiatus as she battled complications from Grave's disease.

A rep for Perry did not immediately return a request for comment on Williams' remarks.