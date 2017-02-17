Tyra Banks is 40, Doesn't Look It

Expand / Collapse search
Tyra Banks is celebrating her 40th birthday, but you'd never know it by looking at her. The world-renowned supermodel appears almost as bright-eyed and fresh-faced as she did when she was just starting out. What's even more impressive is the fact that she hasn't been resting on her laurels, either. Tyra's resume includes a long list of impressive accomplishments, including talk-show host, actress, author, singer, Victoria's Secret Angel and two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover-girl — and she continues to host and produce "America's Next Top Model," which she also co-created. That's a whole heckuva lot for someone who is just now facing the big 4-0. PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani is 43, Has Not Aged Since 1996 You'd think all that hard work might take a toll on Tyra's looks, but you'd be wrong. Join us as we marvel at Tyra's ageless appearance through the years. 

    1995

    Tyra Banks (right) poses for photographers with Stacey Williams, Georgina Robertson, Rebecca Romijn and Valleria Mazza at a press conference for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
    1996

    Banks wears a Victoria's Secret green bra and panty with zebra kimono during a showing of the retailer's spring lingerie collection.
    2005

    The model poses with Minnie Mouse during Disneyland's 50th anniversary party at the Disneyland theme park.
    2006

    Banks arrives as a guest at the premiere of "Madea's Family Reunion" in Hollywood.
    2007

    Banks poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Awards honoring Italian fashion designers Donatella Versace and her late brother Gianni in Beverly Hills.
    2008

    Banks arrives at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.
    2009

    Tyra Banks is photographed leaving the Manhattan criminal courthouse after testifying against a stalker.
    2010

    Tyra Banks takes the stage at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
    2011

    Banks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
    2012

    Supermodel Tyra Banks arrives at the Time 100 Gala in New York, celebrating the 100 most influential people as complied by Time Magazine.
    2013

    Tyra arrives at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills.
    1997

    The supermodel poses for photographers as she is introduced as the new cover model for 1997's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
    1998

    Banks arrives at the VH1 Fashion Awards in New York.
    1999

    The model accepts a Teen Choice Award at the 1999 ceremony in Santa Monica.
    2000

    Tyra Banks presents a sleepwear fashion with a feathered cape by Victoria's Secret as part of the Cinema Against AIDS event to benefit amfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival.
    2001

    Banks poses for photographers at the Blockbuster Awards in Los Angeles.
    2002

    The supermodel displays a Helen Cody outfit during The Trilogy Fashion show at the Royal Dublin Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
    2003

    Tyra models lingerie during the 2003 Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York.
    2004

    Banks arrives for the seventh annual VH1 Divas ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
