Tyra Banks is 40, Doesn't Look It
Tyra Banks is celebrating her 40th birthday, but you'd never know it by looking at her. The world-renowned supermodel appears almost as bright-eyed and fresh-faced as she did when she was just starting out. What's even more impressive is the fact that she hasn't been resting on her laurels, either. Tyra's resume includes a long list of impressive accomplishments, including talk-show host, actress, author, singer, Victoria's Secret Angel and two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover-girl — and she continues to host and produce "America's Next Top Model," which she also co-created. That's a whole heckuva lot for someone who is just now facing the big 4-0. PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani is 43, Has Not Aged Since 1996 You'd think all that hard work might take a toll on Tyra's looks, but you'd be wrong. Join us as we marvel at Tyra's ageless appearance through the years.
1AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2013.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1995Tyra Banks (right) poses for photographers with Stacey Williams, Georgina Robertson, Rebecca Romijn and Valleria Mazza at a press conference for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra95.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1996Banks wears a Victoria's Secret green bra and panty with zebra kimono during a showing of the retailer's spring lingerie collection.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra96.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2005The model poses with Minnie Mouse during Disneyland's 50th anniversary party at the Disneyland theme park.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2005.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2006Banks arrives as a guest at the premiere of "Madea's Family Reunion" in Hollywood.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2006.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2007Banks poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Awards honoring Italian fashion designers Donatella Versace and her late brother Gianni in Beverly Hills.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2007.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2008Banks arrives at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2008.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2009Tyra Banks is photographed leaving the Manhattan criminal courthouse after testifying against a stalker.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2010Tyra Banks takes the stage at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2010.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2011Banks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2012Supermodel Tyra Banks arrives at the Time 100 Gala in New York, celebrating the 100 most influential people as complied by Time Magazine.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2012.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2013Tyra arrives at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2013-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1997The supermodel poses for photographers as she is introduced as the new cover model for 1997's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra97.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1998Banks arrives at the VH1 Fashion Awards in New York.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra98.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1999The model accepts a Teen Choice Award at the 1999 ceremony in Santa Monica.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra99.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2000Tyra Banks presents a sleepwear fashion with a feathered cape by Victoria's Secret as part of the Cinema Against AIDS event to benefit amfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) during the 53rd Cannes Film Festival.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2000.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2001Banks poses for photographers at the Blockbuster Awards in Los Angeles.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2002The supermodel displays a Helen Cody outfit during The Trilogy Fashion show at the Royal Dublin Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2003Tyra models lingerie during the 2003 Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2003.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2004Banks arrives for the seventh annual VH1 Divas ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tyra2004.jpg?ve=1&tl=1