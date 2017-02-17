Tyra Banks is 40, Doesn't Look It

Tyra Banks is celebrating her 40th birthday, but you'd never know it by looking at her. The world-renowned supermodel appears almost as bright-eyed and fresh-faced as she did when she was just starting out. What's even more impressive is the fact that she hasn't been resting on her laurels, either. Tyra's resume includes a long list of impressive accomplishments, including talk-show host, actress, author, singer, Victoria's Secret Angel and two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover-girl — and she continues to host and produce "America's Next Top Model," which she also co-created. That's a whole heckuva lot for someone who is just now facing the big 4-0. PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani is 43, Has Not Aged Since 1996 You'd think all that hard work might take a toll on Tyra's looks, but you'd be wrong. Join us as we marvel at Tyra's ageless appearance through the years.