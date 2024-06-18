Go Back
  Published
    16 Images

    Totally ‘80s Flashback: 'Beverly Hills Cop,’ 'Ghostbusters' and 'Karate Kid' among hottest movies of 1984

    Many of the hottest films of 1984 are still popular and being re-imagined today, including "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Ghostbusters." Here are some of the biggest films turning 40 this year.

  • Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," in 1984
    Harrison Ford starred in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in May 1984. The follow-up to the first Indiana Jones movie brought in over $333 million at the global box office.
    Paramount/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Eddie Murphy in a screenshot from Beverly Hills Cop.
    Eddie Murphy played Axel Foley in December 1984, in "Beverly Hills Cop," going on to play the character in three more films. The original was a huge success, grossing over $316 million globally.
    dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson in "Ghostbusters"
    "Ghostbusters" premiered in June 1984. The movie, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson, brought in $296 million at the worldwide box office.
    Columbia Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Zach Galligan and Phoebe Gates in Gremlins
    "Gremlins" premiered in June 1984, and was an instant success, grossing $153 million worldwide.
    Warner Bros. Pictures/Amblin E/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in "The Karate Kid"
    Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita led the 1984 classic "The Karate Kid," which was released in June 1984. It grossed over $91 million worldwide and spawned multiple sequels and a spinoff television show.
    Columbia Pictures/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner starred in the March 1984 classis, "Romancing the Stone."
    Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner starred in the March 1984 classic "Romancing the Stone." The film was nominated for one Academy Award and grossed over $86 million worldwide.
    Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A screengrab from the 1984 comedy "Police Academy."
    The cult classic comedy "Police Academy" was released in March 1984, and brought in $81 million at the global box office.
    Warner Brothers/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer in a screengrab from "Footloose."
    The movie that made Kevin Bacon a star, "Footloose," was  released in February 1984, and grossed just over $80 million worldwide.
    CBS via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger in a screenshot from "The Terminator"
    "The Terminator" franchise began with the first movie's release in October 1984. It was a major success, and grossed over $78 million at the box office.
    Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film 'Purple Rain."
    Prince made his film debut in the July 1984 movie "Purple Rain." The film was nominated for one Academy Award and grossed over $70 million worldwide.
    Warner Brothers/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A screenshot from the movie "Revenge of the Nerds"
    "Revenge of the Nerds" premiered in August 1984. It was a popular movie, grossing $40 million worldwide.
    20th Century Studios / Fox News
  • A screengrab from "The Last Starfighter."
    Lance Guest and Robert Preston led the adventure sci-fi movie "The Last Starfighter," which was released in July 1984 and grossed over $28 million globally.
    Universal/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A screenshot from the movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street."
    Johnny Depp made his on-screen debut in the November 1984 horror movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street." The movie introduced fans to Freddy Krueger and grossed over $25 million globally.
    New Line Cinema/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall in "Sixteen Candles"
    Molly Ringwald and John Hughes teamed up for the first time when making "Sixteen Candles," which premiered in May 1984. The film made $23 million at the box office, and became an instant classic.
    Universal / Fox News
  • A screengrab from "The NeverEnding Story."
    "The NeverEnding Story" premiered in July 1984 and introduced audiences to Fantasia. The classic story earned over $20 million globally.
    read more
    dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brat Pack members Rob Lowe and Ally Sheedy worked together in the August 1984 movie, "Oxford Blues."
    Brat Pack members Rob Lowe and Ally Sheedy worked together in the August 1984 movie "Oxford Blues." As a lesser known Brat Pack movie, it grossed $8 million globally.
    MGM-UA/Getty Images / Getty Images
