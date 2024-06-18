Move Back
Totally ‘80s Flashback: 'Beverly Hills Cop,’ 'Ghostbusters' and 'Karate Kid' among hottest movies of 1984
Many of the hottest films of 1984 are still popular and being re-imagined today, including "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Ghostbusters." Here are some of the biggest films turning 40 this year.
- Harrison Ford starred in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in May 1984. The follow-up to the first Indiana Jones movie brought in over $333 million at the global box office.read more
- Eddie Murphy played Axel Foley in December 1984, in "Beverly Hills Cop," going on to play the character in three more films. The original was a huge success, grossing over $316 million globally.read more
- "Ghostbusters" premiered in June 1984. The movie, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson, brought in $296 million at the worldwide box office.read more
- "Gremlins" premiered in June 1984, and was an instant success, grossing $153 million worldwide.read more
- Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita led the 1984 classic "The Karate Kid," which was released in June 1984. It grossed over $91 million worldwide and spawned multiple sequels and a spinoff television show.read more
- Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner starred in the March 1984 classic "Romancing the Stone." The film was nominated for one Academy Award and grossed over $86 million worldwide.read more
- The cult classic comedy "Police Academy" was released in March 1984, and brought in $81 million at the global box office.read more
- The movie that made Kevin Bacon a star, "Footloose," was released in February 1984, and grossed just over $80 million worldwide.read more
- "The Terminator" franchise began with the first movie's release in October 1984. It was a major success, and grossed over $78 million at the box office.read more
- Prince made his film debut in the July 1984 movie "Purple Rain." The film was nominated for one Academy Award and grossed over $70 million worldwide.read more
- "Revenge of the Nerds" premiered in August 1984. It was a popular movie, grossing $40 million worldwide.read more
- Lance Guest and Robert Preston led the adventure sci-fi movie "The Last Starfighter," which was released in July 1984 and grossed over $28 million globally.read more
- Johnny Depp made his on-screen debut in the November 1984 horror movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street." The movie introduced fans to Freddy Krueger and grossed over $25 million globally.read more
- Molly Ringwald and John Hughes teamed up for the first time when making "Sixteen Candles," which premiered in May 1984. The film made $23 million at the box office, and became an instant classic.read more
- "The NeverEnding Story" premiered in July 1984 and introduced audiences to Fantasia. The classic story earned over $20 million globally.read more
- Brat Pack members Rob Lowe and Ally Sheedy worked together in the August 1984 movie "Oxford Blues." As a lesser known Brat Pack movie, it grossed $8 million globally.read more
