Tom Brady demolishes beer with two chugs

Tom Brady has apparently traded in his avocado smoothie for a cold one – at least for the sake of humiliating Aaron Rodgers.

This week, the six-time Super Bowl champ entered the hike stakes game of drinking beer rto show the Green Bay Packers QB how to finish your brew.

AARON RODGERS JABS RIVAL QUARTERBACKS AMID BEER-CHUGGING DRAMA

The challenge started a couple of weeks ago when Rodgers couldn’t chug a whole beer during a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Fans were merciless. Detroit Lions Quarterback took it as a personal challenge. Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky also got into the action of drinking Rodgers under the table. Even fellow teammate Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari showed up his QB.

But Brady put down the competition by crushing his beer in two sips at the Patriots’ Super Bowl party Thursday night. The triumph has now gone viral, as it should.

Rodgers shot back at his rivals’ efforts Wednesday. “As far as those other guys, for some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they're better than me at,” Rodgers smirked.

He may have to take that up personally with Brady now who’s six and counting.