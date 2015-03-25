Then/Now: The Cast of 'Revenge of the Nerds'
"No one’s gonna really be free until nerd persecution ends." You tell 'em, Gilbert! What are the 80's nerds and jocks doing now?
Robert_Carradine_Then_sd_fsComputer science major Lewis Skolnick led the nerd revolution with his bestie, Gilbert Lowe (Anthony Edwards).https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d338f10a-Robert-Carradine-Then-sd-fs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Robert Carradine NowNow 55, Carradine is also known for playing Sam Maguire on Disney series 'Lizzie Maguire.' In 2008, Carradine voiced the role of his “Nerds” character on the animated comedy series ‘Robert Chicken.’ The actor, of Hollywood's Carradine family (including the late David and Keith) is married with three children. (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/RTR19LC1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Anthony_Edwards_Then_kjlCollege freshman Gilbert Lowe and his pal Lewis took matters into their own hands after being bullied by jocks.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Anthony-Edwards-Then-kjl.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Anthony Edwards NowAfter ‘Nerds,’ Edwards appeared in ‘The Sure Thing,’ ‘Top Gun,’ the first ‘Nerds’ sequel and ‘Downtown.’ More recent films include ‘Zodiac.’ On TV, the actor had a recurring role in ‘Northern Exposure’ and starred in the hit TV show, ‘E.R.’ as Dr. Mark Green. Edwards is married with four children. He lives in New York City and has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his acting work. (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/RTXE6TY.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted_McGinley_Then_kjlkwMcGinley has been referred to as the "Patron Saint of Shark Jumping," having joined the casts of several hit shows as they went downhill, including ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘Happy Days,’ and ‘Dynasty.’ Luckily, his golden good looks landed a solid role in 'Nerds' as Stan Gable, head of the Alpha Betas.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Ted-McGinley-Then-kjlkw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted_McGinley_Now_fdddddddAfter ‘Revenge of the Nerds,’ McGinley starred in three of the sequels, the series ‘Married... with Children,’ ‘SportsNight,’ and 'Hope and Faith,' and guest starred on quite a few shows, including ‘The West Wing’ and ‘The Practice.’ Movies include ‘Wayne’s World 2’ and ‘Pearl Harbor.’ McGinley, 51, recently appeared as a contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The actor has been married since 1991 and has two children. (ABC)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Ted-McGinley-Now-fddddddd.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
John_Goodman_Then_kjlkwGoodman led the jocks as Coach Harris.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/John-Goodman-Then-kjlkw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
John_Goodman_Now_kjlksAfter the movie, Goodman went on to a successful TV and movie career. Perhaps his most memorable role is Dan Connor on 90's sitcom ‘Roseanne.’ Some of Goodman’s movies include ‘The Big Easy,’ ‘Raising Arizona,’ ‘The Babe,’ ‘Blues Brothers,’ ‘The Flintstones,’ ‘The Big Lebowski,’ and most recently ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic.’ Now 57, Goodman will next be seen in HBO movie ‘You Don’t Know Jack.’ He has several other films in the works. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/John-Goodman-Now-kjlks.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Julia_Montgomery_Then_sdfsStan’s girlfriend Betty Childs leaves her jock beau for nerd Lewis.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Julia-Montgomery-Then-sdfs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Julia_Montgomery_Now_kjlkjlssAfter doing many of the franchise’s sequels (see left), Montgomery went on to guest on TV shows like ‘Who’s the Boss?’ and ‘Full House.’ Now 49, Montgomery was last seen in the 1994 movie ‘Milk Money.’https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Julia-Montgomery-Now-kjlkjlss.png?ve=1&tl=1
Larry B. Scott ThenScott played gay nerd ally Lamar Latrelle.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Larry-B-Scott-Then-kljk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Larry B. Scott NowAfter ‘Nerds,’ Scott appeared in movies like ‘SpaceCamp,’ ‘Karate Kid,’ and ‘Fear of a Black Hat.’ Now 48, the actor has shown up on TV shows like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Martin.’ He now operates an acting studio called W.I.T. Filmwerks.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Larry-B-Scott-Now-sdfs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Curtis_Armstrong_Then_kljkArmstrong played the hygienically-challenged nerd Dudley "Booger" Dawson.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Curtis-Armstrong-Then-kljk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Curtis Armstrong NowArmstrong starred in three of the ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ sequels. Now 56, the actor voiced the character Snot for animated series ‘American Dad’ until 2009, and voiced a character in the Disney series ‘The Emperor’s New School. Movies include 2004 film ‘Ray,’ and the actor has had roles on series like ‘3rd Rock from the Sun,’ ‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘Boston Legal,’ ‘The Riches,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/RTR1CQJS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Timothy_Busfield_Then_kjkljsjiwBudfield’s first major role was that of quiet nerd Arnold Poindexter.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Timothy-Busfield-Then-kjkljsjiw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Timothy_Busfield_Now_keeeeeTV shows like ‘Trapper John M.D.’ followed ‘Revenge of the Nerds,’ and Busfield was eventually cast as memorable ‘thirtysomething’ character Elliot Weston, a role that earned him an Emmy.. Busfield is also known for his portrayal of Danny Concannon on ‘The West Wing.' In 2006, the actor was a regular on ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.’ Film roles include ‘Little Big League,’ ‘Sneakers,’ and ‘Field of Dreams.’ The actor, now 52, dabbles in TV directing and occasionally appears on Broadway. He co-founded Sacramento's The B Street Theatre, as well as childrens’ theater troupe Fantasy Theatre with his brother, Buck Busfield. (NBC)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Timothy-Busfield-Now-keeeee.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
