‘The X Files’ coming back after big football game

Fox is going big with its upcoming "X-Files" event series, giving it its strongest launching pad, the NFC Championship Game.

The six-episode series will debut behind the big game on Sunday, Jan. 24, continuing with its time period premiere the following night in its regular Monday 8 PM time slot, taking over for "Gotham." (The Batman drama is expected to return in the spring.)

The new "X-Files" chapter hails from series creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. "The X-Files" has a history airing behind big football games on Fox. In January 1997, an episode of the hit sci-fi drama written by some of its best known alums,Vince Gilligan, John Shiban, and Frank Spotnitz, ran after the Super Bowl.

