The Many Loves of Charlie Sheen

Depending on how you look at it, Charlie Sheen's track record with women has either been terrible or amazing. The former "Two and a Half Men" actor has been married (and divorced) three times, but he's also dated more women than than we can count. READ: The Many Loves of Hugh Hefner In keeping with this trend, Sheen is currently dating adult film actress Brett Rossi, who, at 24, is literally half his age. Sheen also made headlines on Sunday morning for claiming to have married Rossi — who goes by the nickname S — at the French consulate in Reykjavik, Iceland. this is the house ware M Gorbachev R Reagan did some epic. it's also where S and I GOT MARRIED! c #RumorMilUhPede http://t.co/Oz6x0TIJR8 — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 5, 2014 But while the tweet was soon revealed to be a joke, it wouldn't have been that surprising if the news were true. Like we mentioned above, Sheen really loves the ladies. And, as we'll see below, not all of them always love him back. WATCH: Listen Up, Single Dads of America: Denise Richards Wants You Here's just a few of Sheen's most notable former flames: