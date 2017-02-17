Expand / Collapse search
The Many Loves of Charlie Sheen

Depending on how you look at it, Charlie Sheen's track record with women has either been terrible or amazing. The former "Two and a Half Men" actor has been married (and divorced) three times, but he's also dated more women than than we can count. READ: The Many Loves of Hugh Hefner In keeping with this trend, Sheen is currently dating adult film actress Brett Rossi, who, at 24, is literally half his age. Sheen also made headlines on Sunday morning for claiming to have married Rossi — who goes by the nickname S — at the French consulate in Reykjavik, Iceland. this is the house ware M Gorbachev R Reagan did some epic. it's also where S and I GOT MARRIED! c #RumorMilUhPede http://t.co/Oz6x0TIJR8 — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 5, 2014 But while the tweet was soon revealed to be a joke, it wouldn't have been that surprising if the news were true. Like we mentioned above, Sheen really loves the ladies. And, as we'll see below, not all of them always love him back. WATCH: Listen Up, Single Dads of America: Denise Richards Wants You Here's just a few of Sheen's most notable former flames:

    Kelly Preston

    In 1990, Sheen was engaged to actress Kelly Preston. She broke it off after she was shot in the arm inside Sheen's home. (Details of the shooting are unclear, but according to Sheen, Preston was moving a pair of his pants off a bathroom scale when his gun fell from the pocket and discharged.)
    Donna Peele

    Sheen was married to model Donna Peele (left) for about six months in 1995 and 1996 before ending the marriage.
    Heidi Fleiss' Working Girls

    Also in 1995, Sheen testified against Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. Under oath, he revealed that he had spent close to $50,000 on prostitutes.
    Denise Richards

    Sheen married for a second time in 2002 to actress Denise Richards, with whom he shares daughters Sam and Lola. Their marriage officially ended in 2006.
    Brooke Mueller

    Sheen married Brooke Mueller in 2008, and the two welcomed twin boys Max and Bob in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.
    His Goddesses

    In 2011, Sheen held down a very public polyamorous relationship with his "goddesses," including adult actress Bree Olsen (left) and swimsuit model Natalie Kenley (right).
