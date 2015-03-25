The lovely and talented Vanessa Hudgens
The young star has gone from teen sensation to sexy actress right in front of our eyes.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0660d5eb-hudgens-640.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
hudgens_640Vanessa Hudgens She made her big screen debut in 2003's "Thirteen" but she didn't gain worldwide recognition until starring in "High School Musical" in 2005 and now the "Spring Breakers" star is slowly coming into her own as an actress. Let's take a look back at this rising star. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0660d5eb-hudgens-640.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8f624ae9-Vanessa1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa1Vanessa Hudgens The actress is featured in the April issue of Cosmopolitan talking about her favorite event of the year, Coachella. “The first time I went, I thought, ‘This is heaven.’ You just feel completely free," she explains. "I’m going to go every single year until I die.” On her style... “I’m a total gypsy bohemian. If I could go back in time, I’d be front row for Janis Joplin at Woodstock!”https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8f624ae9-Vanessa1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d6fb57c1-Hudgsens-cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hudgsens_coverVanessa Covers Shape The "Beastly" star tells Shape magazine about her "disgusting" past eating habits and how she now aims for healthier choices. On previous food choices... “I was so unhealthy... I used to go to Cold Stone Creamery, get a tub of Butterfinger ice cream, and eat it all before bedtime. And my fingers were permanently stained orange from Cheetos... I lived on Hot Pockets and never touched vegetables; I needed to do something about my diet.” On her current diet... “[For breakfast] I like egg white omelets with veggies, or oatmeal with almonds and fruit... When you’re putting good stuff into your body, you feel so much better.” Read the full article here.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d6fb57c1-Hudgsens-cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/62e6e0fb-Hudgens-Shape.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hudgens_ShapeVanessa Covers Shape On her four year relationship with Zac Efron... “We grew up together... It was nice to have someone to share all of those experiences with... The relationship kept me grounded, and because I was with someone who knew me so well, I didn’t need to try to be someone I’m not.”” On why it ultimately didn't work... “Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what... When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it wasn’t the same.” On future plans... “I hope by the time I’m 30 to have a husband and maybe a baby. I love children. They’re so much fun, and I would have a blast spoiling them!” Read the full article here.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/62e6e0fb-Hudgens-Shape.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-and-the-Beast-2011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa and the Beast 2011'Beauty and the Beast' Feb. 13, 2011: The actress poses with the "Beast" at Walt Disney World in Florida. Vanessa stars in the upcoming flick "Beastly" which has a different take on the Disney classic, "The Beauty and the Beast." (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-and-the-Beast-2011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a1dd1e83-Vanessa-for-Candies.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa for CandiesVanessa for Candies The actress follows in the steps of Britney Spears as the the face of Candies for their Spring 2011 campaign. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a1dd1e83-Vanessa-for-Candies.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-and-Zac-Cloud-movie.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa and Zac Cloud movieVanessa and Zac July 20, 2010: The "High School Musical" sweethearts attend the premiere of "Charlie St. Cloud" in LA. The couple who had been together since 2005, broke up in Dec. 2010. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-and-Zac-Cloud-movie.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-ShoWest-star-of-tom.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa ShoWest star of tomStar of Tomorrow March 18, 2010: Vanessa is named the ShoWest Female Star of Tomorrow in Las Vegas. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-ShoWest-star-of-tom.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-and-Zac-Vanity-Fair-Party.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa and Zac Vanity Fair PartyVanessa and Zac March 10, 2010: The adorable couple attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-and-Zac-Vanity-Fair-Party.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-with-Ashley-Green.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa with Ashley GreenVanessa and Ashley Green Aug. 20, 2009: Vanessa and her longtime friend Ashley Green from "Twilight" hangout in Vancouver BC. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-with-Ashley-Green.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-May-2009-Self-Mag.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa_May_2009_Self_Mag'Self' Interview May 2009: The young star tells the mag that she has high aspirations when it comes to her career. “I’d like to do an action film where I could kick someone’s ass," she explains. "I want to be strong and empowered. I want to shock everybody.”https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-May-2009-Self-Mag.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bday-with-Zac.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
bday with Zac.Birthday Festivities Dec. 14, 2008: Zac Efron takes a shy Vanessa out for lunch to celebrate her 20th birthday. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bday-with-Zac.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/with-Zac-2008.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
with Zac 2008'High School Musical 3' Oct. 20, 2008: Ashely Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron promote the third installment of the film that made them all famous. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/with-Zac-2008.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-performing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa performingVanessa Performs Sept. 2008: The actress turned musician rocks out at the "Neutrogena Fresh Faces Concert" in Santa Monica. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-performing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/CD-Identified.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
CD_IdentifiedSophomore Album July 1, 2008: Vanessa releases her second album, "Identified." It debuted at #23 on the Billboard 200. (Hollywood Records)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/CD-Identified.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-on-Seventeen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa on SeventeenSeventeen Feb. 2008: The 5'3" star graces the cover of "Seventeen" magazine and finally discusses the nude pics of her that leaked on the internet.in 2007. “I’m much better now. But truthfully I don’t like talking about it. It was something that was meant to be private, and even though it isn’t anymore, I’d still like to keep it as private as I can," she said. "It was very traumatic, and I am extremely upset it happened."https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-on-Seventeen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-shopping-with-ashley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa shopping with ashleyShopping Pals Dec. 26, 2007: Vanessa and her "HSM" co-star Ashley Tisdale go out for some bargain shopping at several malls. This was one of the first times Ashley was seen out with her new nose. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-shopping-with-ashley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessas-dad.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessas_dadVanessa and Her Dad Nov. 7, 2007: After leaving the gym, Vanessa's dad - clearly not used to the media attention - goes off on paparazzi waiting to snap pics of the young star. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessas-dad.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-Hudgens-2007.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa Hudgens 2007Breakout Artist Aug. 26, 2007: Vanessa Hudgens attends the "Teen Choice Awards." In 2006 she won the TV Choice Chemistry award for her performance with Zac Efron in "High School Musical."2007 APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-Hudgens-2007.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-Kids-Choice-07.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa Kids Choice 07Kids Choice March 31, 2007: Vanessa arrives at Nickelodeon's 20th Annual Kids Choice Awards. For more pics of Vanessa, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-Kids-Choice-07.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-Hudgens-V-CD.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa_Hudgens_V_CDDebut Album Sept. 2006: Vanessa's first album, "V," is released. It was #24 on the Billboard 200 and then went on to be certified Gold on Feb. 27, 2007. (Hollywood Records)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Vanessa-Hudgens-V-CD.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 20