The Lovely and Talented Kourtney Kardashian
.New mom Kourtney is back in her bikini, flaunting her figure on the cover of Life & Style!
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/795919a8-Kourtney-Covers-Life-and-Style-one.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney Covers Life & StyleThough she appeared on a January cover of OK! showing off her post-baby bod, Kourtney is revealing herself again on the cover of Life & Style's new issue. Kourtney, who welcomed son Mason Dash Disick in Decemeber, tells Life & Style she has lost 33 pounds since giving birth. The reality starlet currently weighs just 107 pounds, but wants to loose 7 more to reach her pre-baby weight of 100 pounds. Click ahead to see her new body! (Life & Style)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/795919a8-Kourtney-Covers-Life-and-Style-one.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2de34c5a-Kourtney-Covers-Life-and-Style.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Post-Baby Bikini Bod"I'm just starting to get comfortable being in a bikini again," says Kourtney. "I'm excited." (Life & Style)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2de34c5a-Kourtney-Covers-Life-and-Style.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baby-Masons-Cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baby_Masons_CoverMason Dash Disick, born December 14, 2009, weighed in at 7lbs 6oz. (Life & Style)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baby-Masons-Cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0bd22a52-bigthumbardashianbaby121.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney and Scott Days Before Due DateKourtney, 30, and baby daddy Scott Disick, 26, have a romantic date at Ill Pastaio on December 9, 2009 -- days before Mason's birth! (x17online.com)X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0bd22a52-bigthumbardashianbaby121.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pregnant-at-the-Emmys.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pregnant_at_the_EmmysKourtney arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2009. (AP)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pregnant-at-the-Emmys.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-the-Teen-Choice-Awards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney and Sisters at the Teen Choice AwardsOn August 9, 2009, shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Kourtney attended the Teen Choice Awards with most of her sisters. From left: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. Missing are sister Khloe Kardashian and step-sister Casey Jenner. (AP)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-the-Teen-Choice-Awards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/At-Launch-of-Her-Reality-Show.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
At_Launch_of_Her_Reality_ShowAugust 16: Kourtney celebrates the launch of her new E! reality show "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" at MGM's Wet Republic in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/At-Launch-of-Her-Reality-Show.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-in-NYC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_in_NYCAugust 13: Pregnant reality show star Kourtney Kardashian with sister Khloe in NYC. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-in-NYC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/At-Teen-Choice-Awards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
At_Teen_Choice_AwardsAugust 9: Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. (Photo: AP)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/At-Teen-Choice-Awards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-Fred-Segal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_at_Fred_SegalAugust 5: Kourtney with Khloe shopping at Fred Segal in Hollywood. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-Fred-Segal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-Shopping.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_ShoppingAugust 2: Kourtney shopping again. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-Shopping.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-Madeo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_at_MadeoJuly 29: Kourtney at Madeo Restaurant in LA. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-Madeo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Opening-the-Store.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Opening_the_StoreMay 22: Kourtney and Khloe cut the ribbon to their boutique "Dash" in Miami. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Opening-the-Store.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-Shopping-with-Sisters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_Shopping_with_SistersMarch 25: Kourtney shopping with sisters Kim and Khloe. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-Shopping-with-Sisters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-in-Beverly-Hills.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_in_Beverly_HillsMarch 14: Kourtney leaves Guys in Beverly Hills. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-in-Beverly-Hills.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-with-a-Rose.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kourtney_with_a_RoseJanuary 28: Kourtney at Coco De Ville in Hollywood. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.X17online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-with-a-Rose.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15