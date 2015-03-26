Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

The Lovely and Talented Kourtney Kardashian

.New mom Kourtney is back in her bikini, flaunting her figure on the cover of Life & Style!

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/795919a8-Kourtney-Covers-Life-and-Style-one.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney Covers Life & Style

    Though she appeared on a January cover of OK! showing off her post-baby bod, Kourtney is revealing herself again on the cover of Life & Style's new issue. Kourtney, who welcomed son Mason Dash Disick in Decemeber, tells Life & Style she has lost 33 pounds since giving birth. The reality starlet currently weighs just 107 pounds, but wants to loose 7 more to reach her pre-baby weight of 100 pounds. Click ahead to see her new body! (Life & Style)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2de34c5a-Kourtney-Covers-Life-and-Style.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Post-Baby Bikini Bod

    "I'm just starting to get comfortable being in a bikini again," says Kourtney. "I'm excited." (Life & Style)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baby-Masons-Cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baby_Masons_Cover

    Mason Dash Disick, born December 14, 2009, weighed in at 7lbs 6oz.  (Life & Style)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0bd22a52-bigthumbardashianbaby121.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney and Scott Days Before Due Date

    Kourtney, 30, and baby daddy Scott Disick, 26, have a romantic date at Ill Pastaio on December 9, 2009 -- days before Mason's birth! (x17online.com)
    X17online.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Pregnant-at-the-Emmys.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pregnant_at_the_Emmys

    Kourtney arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2009. (AP)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-the-Teen-Choice-Awards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney and Sisters at the Teen Choice Awards

    On August 9, 2009, shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Kourtney attended the Teen Choice Awards with most of her sisters. From left: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. Missing are sister Khloe Kardashian and step-sister Casey Jenner. (AP)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/At-Launch-of-Her-Reality-Show.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    At_Launch_of_Her_Reality_Show

    August 16: Kourtney celebrates the launch of her new E! reality show "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" at MGM's Wet Republic in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-in-NYC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_in_NYC

    August 13: Pregnant reality show star Kourtney Kardashian with sister Khloe in NYC. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
    X17online.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/At-Teen-Choice-Awards.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    At_Teen_Choice_Awards

    August 9: Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. (Photo: AP)
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-Fred-Segal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_at_Fred_Segal

    August 5: Kourtney with Khloe shopping at Fred Segal in Hollywood.  (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-Shopping.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_Shopping

    August 2: Kourtney shopping again. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
    X17online.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-at-Madeo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_at_Madeo

    July 29: Kourtney at Madeo Restaurant in LA. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
    X17online.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Opening-the-Store.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Opening_the_Store

    May 22: Kourtney and Khloe cut the ribbon to their boutique "Dash" in Miami. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
    X17online.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-Shopping-with-Sisters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_Shopping_with_Sisters

    March 25: Kourtney shopping with sisters Kim and Khloe. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-in-Beverly-Hills.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_in_Beverly_Hills

    March 14: Kourtney leaves Guys in Beverly Hills. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
    X17online.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kourtney-with-a-Rose.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kourtney_with_a_Rose

    January 28: Kourtney at Coco De Ville in Hollywood. (Photo: x17 Agency) Click here for more Kourtney photos from x17online.
    X17online.com
Image 1 of 15

Recommended