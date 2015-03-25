The Lovely and Talented Christina Aguilera
We've seen her go from Disney star to dirty, from party girl to mommy dearest. Check out the songstress' up and downs through the years.
Looking better than ever as the latest Maxim cover girl and set to return for another season of "The Voice," Christina is on a roll. As for why she stays away from celebrity men, she tells Maxim, "I don't care about money, because, trust me, I can support myself." You go, girl.
"Sexiness should be effortless," Aguilera tells Maxim in the October issue. She does make it look easy as she seduces the camera in vintage-inspired lingerie.
In Maxim's October 2013 issue, Christina calls herself down to earth and says she's "comfortable in just a jersey and boy's underwear," but she looks damn good dolled up in a figure-flaunting red dress.
Calm After the Storm: After her split from husband Jordan Bratman, Christina Aguilera put on a brave face in Hawaii.
The Newly Single Mom: Oct. 14, 2010: Just as news breaks that her five year marriage to Jordan Bratman is over, Christina is seen taking their son, Max, 2, to a Pumpkin Patch.
Christina's Brave Face: Sept. 25, 2010: As rumors of a broken marriage begin to circulate, Christina steps out to support the opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Christina in Burlesque: Nov. 24, 2010: Christina stars as an exotic dancer opposite Cher in the movie "Burlesque."
Trouble in Paradise: June 17, 2010: The first signs of trouble begin to appear as the singer and her husband, Jordan Bratman sit court side at Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals looking distant and annoyed.
Release Party: June 9, 2010: The singer goes for a dominatrix look at the New York release party for her album, "Bionic."
'Bionic' Woman: June 8, 2010: RCA releases Christina's album "Bionic," which includes the popular single, "Not Myself Tonight."
XTina Performs: June 8, 2010: The songstress performs on the "Today" show to promote "Bionic."
2010 VMA Red Carpet: June 6, 2010: Christina arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Christina Performs at the VMAs: June 6, 2010: X-Tina performs the title track, "Bionic" off of her latest album at the MTV VMAs.
Christina and Cher: Jan. 17, 2010: Christina hangs with her "Burlesque" co-star backstage at the 67th annual Golden Globes.
The Happy Family: Dec. 22, 2008: The happy family goes for a holiday stroll.
Svelte Again: Dec. 3, 2008: Less than a year after giving birth to son Max, Christina looks trim and gorgeous at the "Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles.
The New Mom: Feb. 13, 2008: Christina introduces her son, Max Liron, born on Jan. 12, to the world. She tells People, "He's completely changed my life."
Body After Baby: Feb. 5, 2008: The new mom bounces right back into work just three weeks after giving birth to Max on Jan. 12.
Christina Shows Off Baby Bump: Nov. 28, 2007: The soon-to-be mom channels her inner Demi Moore striking the same pose the actress did over a decade ago for the January 2008 issue of Marie Claire.
Baby Bump: Nov. 13, 2007: A glowing X-Tina steps out to support the Rock the Vote campaign.
Christina and Jordan Happy: Feb. 11, 2007: The couple still looks like newlyweds as they show some PDA at a post Grammy party.
Christina on GMA: Aug. 18, 2006: The singer performs live in Bryant Park for a segment of "Good Morning America."
Christina and Jordan Wed: Nov. 19, 2005: Christina and Jordan wed at a private estate in Napa, Calif.
Kissy Face: July 28, 2005: Christina, who announced her engagement to Jordan Bratman on Feb. 2005, shares a kiss with her fiance after a day in the recording studio.
2003 VMAs: Aug. 28, 2003: Christina takes the stage with one-time rival Britney Spears and idol, Madonna for a rather interesting performance at the VMAs.
The Madonna Liplock: Aug. 28, 2003: Christina and Madonna lock lips during a performance that will be talked about for years to come.
Cover of Rolling Stone: June 26, 2003: Christina and Justin Timberlake pose for the cover of Rolling Stone to promote the super popular Justified/Stripped Tour.
New Boyfriend: May 18, 2003: Christina is spotted with a new boyfriend, music producer Jordan Bratman.
VMAs 2002: Aug. 29, 2002: Getting sexier by the day, the controversial singer shows off lots of skin as she presents the Best Male Video award at the MTV Awards in New York.
'Moulin Rouge' Premiere: May 16, 2001: The young star attends the premiere of "Moulin Rouge" with long-time boyfriend Jorge Santos. She sings on the title track of the film with Mya, Lil' Kim and Pink.
Blockbuster Awards: April 10, 2001: Still figuring out her own style, the singer shows off a new 'do at the Blockbuster Awards in Los Angeles. She ends up taking home the Award for Favorite Female Artist of the Year.
Come on Over: Nov. 30, 2000: The singer breaks away from her squeaky clean image and shows some skin during a performance for "Come on Over" at the My VH1 Music Awards.
Latin Grammys: Sept. 13, 2000: Christina attends the 1st Annual Latin Grammys where she's nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Genio Atrapado." (That's Genie in a Bottle in Spanish)
First Grammy Win: Feb. 23, 2000: The pop star wins her first - of many - Grammys at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.
Genie in a Bottle: Dec. 8, 1999: A young Christina Aguilera basks in the glory of her first single "Genie in a Bottle" at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
