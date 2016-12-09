Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT

"The Cristina Show: A Night to Remember"

"The Cristina Show: A Night to Remember"..

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/90a474a0-ultimoshowdecristina17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gloria Estefan and Cristina Saralegui

    Gloria Estefan y Cristina Saralegui
    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/86d61d7c-ultimoshowdecristina11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cristina and her husband and manager, Marcos Avila

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8a07c94f-ultimoshowdecristina7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jorge Salinas and Angélica Vale

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f72c3268-ultimoshowdecristina9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Talina Fernández, Carmen Salinas and the Crew

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/55ebe983-ultimoshowdecristina10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Good-bye from the Whole Crew

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44905eec-ultimoshowdecristina8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Show Must End

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/030c06de-ultimoshowdecristina4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Estefans, Daniela Romo, Don Francisco and Angélica María

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e047cea8-ultimoshowdecristina3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Joan Sebastian

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d7610b0c-ultimoshowdecristina20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    El Gordo y La Flaca

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ff96f42-ultimoshowdecristina.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gloria Estefan, Cristina, Fernando Colunga and Daniela Romo

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ultimoshowdecristina19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cristina and Fernando Colunga

    Cristina y Fernando Colunga
    Cristina y Fernando Colunga
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cf0411b9-ultimoshowdecristina16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Emilio Estefan, Carmen Salinas, Gloria Estefan and Cristina

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d9744e9e-ultimoshowdecristina15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Chau

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1d59da2f-ultimoshowdecristina14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cristina Before Her Univision Co-Workers

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ultimoshowdecristina18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Don Francisco, Cristina Saralegui and Fernando Colunga

    Don Francisco, Cristina Saralegui and Fernando Colunga
    Cortesía Del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9f197e38-ultimoshowdecristina13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Big Good-Bye

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ultimoshowdecristina5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    See You Soon (Possibly on Telemundo?)

    Cortesía del Show de Cristina
Image 1 of 16

Recommended