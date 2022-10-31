Sylvester Stallone reflects on 'reawakening' after nearly getting divorced from wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone reflected on a "reawakening" he had that led him to call off a divorce with his wife, former model Jennifer Flavin, earlier this fall.

"Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time," the "Rocky" actor recently told The Sunday Times. "There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family."

"It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn," Stallone added.

The 76-year-old movie star confessed that he "didn't pay enough attention" to his children when they were growing up. Stallone has three young adult daughters with Flavin, in addition to a 43-year-old son with his ex-wife Sasha Czack. Stallone's eldest child, also with Czack, died in 2012.

"I was so career-oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives,'" Stallone said.

Flavin filed for divorce on August 19 after spending nearly three decades with the "Rambo" actor. In court documents, she accused him of squandering cash.

"The husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the divorce petition argued.

But the pair had reconciled by mid-September. A Florida judge signed an order suspending the divorce proceeding, confirming that the couple wanted to resolve their issues out-of-court.

"The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court," the order read.

The couple was seen enjoying a date night in New York City earlier this month. They also attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in Los Angeles with their daughters days later.

Stallone had discussed patching up his complicated relationships with his daughters in the recent interview.

"I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.' Oh my God. I've never heard that before in my life," Stallone said.

"When a daughter knows you care, she's there forever," the actor added.