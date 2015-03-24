Surprisingly low movie star salaries
Casey AffleckDespite winning an Oscar, court documents obtained by People Magazine revealed Casey Affleck's annual salary is only $400K, which is surprisingly low by Hollywood standards. The actor and director is 42.
Ryan Gosling: $1,000 per week forTwo years after making women everywhere swoon in 2004's "The Notebook," which raked in more than $115 million, Ryan Gosling made just $1,000 per week for his role in "Half Nelson." But don't worry, ladies, he shot up to a $1,000,000 salary a year later for "Fracture."
Bill Murray: $9,000 forPlaying businessman Herman Blume in Wes Anderson's "Rushmore" was one of Bill Murray's many famous roles, but the actor's salary was just $9,000. He also won a bunch of awards and earned an unknown portion of the film's profits, however, so it all worked out in the end.
Brad Pitt: $6,000 forHe might be able to support six kids these days, but Brad Pitt wasn't always a top earner. He has made around $25 million on recent films, but his iconic breakout role with Geena Davis earned him just $6,000.
Chris Evans: $2-3 million forOK so a few mil ain't bad, but "The Avengers" was the third highest-grossing movie of all time, making more than $1.5 billion. Robert Downey Jr. earned about $50 million for his role, so hopefully he at least bought Chris dinner after shooting wrapped.
Ethan Hawke: Almost nothing forEthan Hawke starred in the thriller "The Purge" for almost no money up front, and it wasn't a glamorous gig. "There were no perks," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "No trailer, no driver, no BS, just a great role, a great director. Hell, on 'The Purge,' I slept on his couch the whole shoot." But quit your crying, Ethan-- the actor took home a percentage of the $87 million film's profits.
George Clooney: $120,000 forFrom vacationing in Italy to courting the world's most beautiful women, George Clooney appreciates the finer things in life. But that doesn't mean the star won't make a sacrifice for a project he believes in. George has been known to make $10 or 20 million per movie, but he agreed to take just $120,000 for writing, directing and starring in "Good Night, and Good Luck" in 2005, and $300,000 for starring in "The Descendants" in 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both were Oscar-nominated films. Smart man.
Jim Carrey: $0 forFunnyman Jim Carrey is also a businessman. He took no money up front for 2008 comedy "Yes Man" in exchange for 36.2 percent of the profits, and when the movie made more than $223 million, he enjoyed his biggest pay day to date.
Lindsay Lohan: $6,480 forAfter earning $1,000,000 for "Mean Girls" and $7,500,000 for "Just My Luck" and "Georgia Rule," Lindsay reportedly made only $6,480 for low budget film "The Canyons" in 2013. But hey, with her track record, at least she's still getting parts.
Robert Pattinson: $2 million forFor a relative nobody at the time, $2 million was a pretty decent starting salary for Robert Pattinson's role in "Twilight." But by the time the saga was through, he was earning $12,500,000 and winning the hearts of teenage girls everywhere.
