Stars then and now
Sally FieldActress Sally Field was all smiles attending a book signing for her memoir, titled "In Pieces."Getty/Splash
Bob NewhartComedy legend Bob Newhart celebrated his 89th birthday with friends and loved ones at Madeo in West Hollywood. For more photos of Newhart, visit x17online.com.Getty/X17
Kim CattrallKim Cattrall, recognized by "Sex and the City" fans as Samantha Jones, attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life and Work of Sir Peter Hall CBE at Westminster Abbey in London.Getty/Splash
Catherine BachCatherine Bach, best known for playing Daisy Duke in the hit series "The Dukes of Hazzard," was seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles.Getty/Splash
Adam SandlerFormer "Saturday Night Live" star Adam Sandler, who also found fame in Hollywood with films like "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer" and "The Waterboy," was seen sporting a completely different look while enjoying a bike ride with his daughters. For more photos of Sandler, visit x17online.com.Getty/X17
Debbie GibsonFormer '80s pop star Debbie Gibson caused a stir when she made a guest appearance at the AOL Building in New York City.Getty/Splash
Marilu HennerFormer "Taxi" star Marilu Henner was seen at New York City's Build Series where she dished on life after starring in the iconic sitcom.Getty/Splash
Suzanne Somers"Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers was all smiles after savoring an Italian dinner in West Hollywood.Getty/Splash
Joan Collins"Dynasty" star Joan Collins arrived at West Hollywood's Craig's restaurant for a glamorous night out on the town.Getty/Splash
Tina LouiseTina Louise is best-known for playing movie star Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island," a role she largely tried to distance herself from after the show wrapped. She refused to sign on for any of the revivals that the rest of the cast particpated in. She's recently acted in films like "The Happy Ending" and "The Stepford Wives." Here, the star is seen on June 14, 2018, stepping out for movie screening in NYC.Getty
Brigitte Bardot'60s sex symbol Brigitte Bardot met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss animal conditions in France. The French actress founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of animals. MORE: THROWBACK TIME — CELEBRITY FLASHBACK PHOTOSSplash/Getty
Neve CampbellNeve Campbell, best known for starring in the hit '90s show "Party of Five," as well as the 1996 horror film "Scream" looked glamorous on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of "Skyscraper."Zuma/Dimension Films
Marlo ThomasMarlo Thomas was spotted braving the wintry elements. The 80-year-old star was seen arriving at Build Studios in New York City. MORE: CELEB PHOTOGRAPHER SPILLS OLD HOLLYWOOD SECRETSSplash/Getty
Ali LarterAli Larter, the '90s screen siren who starred in popular film and TV shows during the '90s and early 200s, such as "Dawson's Creek," "Final Destination," and "Legally Blonde," among others, was spotted partying during Golden Globes night. The actress is 41. MORE: ALI LARTER TALKS GETTING IN SHAPE FOR 'RESIDENT EVIL'Splash/Getty
Alison ArngrimAlison Arngrim, best known for starring as bratty Nellie Oleson in "Little House on the Prairie," joined "Bewitched" child star Erin Murphy to support the "Batman '66" retrospective at the Hollywood Museum. The actress is 55. MUST-SEE STAR SIGHTINGS: JANUARY 2018Splash/Getty
Erin MurphyErin Murphy, the former child star who played Elizabeth Montgomery's daughter Tabitha in the hit sitcom "Bewitched," attended the "Batman '66"retrospective at the Hollywood Museum. The actress is 53. IN PICS: SAME CHARACTER, DIFFERENT ACTORSplash/Getty
Lynda CarterLynda Carter, still recognized by fans as Wonder Woman from the hit '70s series, was spotted attending the NYC screening of "12 Strong." The actress is 66. MORE: GAL GADOT AND PATTY JENKINS ON WHETHER LYNDA CARTER WILL BE IN 'WONDER WOMAN 2'Splash/Getty
Pierce BrosnanPierce Brosnan surprised 007 fans with his beard as he arrived home in Los Angeles after supporting his son Paris at his catwalk debut during Milan Fashion Week. The 64-year-old Irish actor famously starred as James Bond before British actor Daniel Craig took over the iconic role. For more photos of Brosnan, visit x17online.com. MORE: PIERCE BROSNAN RECALLS WORKING WITH ROBIN WILLIAMS ON 'MRS. DOUBTFIRE'X17/Getty
Bo DerekBo Derek, who made a huge splash in Hollywood with her 1979 film "10," was spotted attending the 26th Annual Movieguide Awards in Los Angeles. MORE: BO DEREK OPENS UP ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JOHN CORBETTSplash/Getty
Ginger SpiceGeri Horner, best recognized as Ginger Spice of British girl group Spice Girls, was seen leaving BBC Radio Two studios after promoting her new TV series "All Together Now" in London. MORE: SPICE GIRLS EXPLORING 'NEW OPPORTUNITIES TOGETHER' FOLLOWING REUNIONSplash/Getty
Baby SpiceEmma Bunton, best known as Baby Spice in the British girl group Spice Girls, was seen leaving Geri Horner's (Ginger Spice) home after a highly publicized reunion. MORE: VICTORIA BECKHAM SAYS SPICE GIRLS 'NOT GOING ON TOUR'Splash/Getty
Christie BrinkleyLegendary supermodel Christie Brinkley was spotted leaving "Good Day New York" where she talked about her skincare line wearing a blue coat, striped blouse and black skinny jeans with knee-to-hem zipper accents. MORE: WHY SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK DIDN'T TELL MOM CHRISTIE BRINKLEY SHE POSTED NUDE FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATEDSplash/Getty
Heather ThomasHeather Thomas, best known as Jody Banks in the popular '80s series "The Fall Guy," was spotted rushing to catch her flight out of LAX with a male companion. For more photos of Thomas, visit x17online.com. MORE: HOLLYWOOD'S BEST BIKINI BODIES OVER 40X17/Getty
Julie AndrewsJulie Andrews, the iconic British actress known for her many hit films, including "The Sound of Music" and "Mary Poppins," was seen attending the "Raise Your Voice" concert in New York City alongside singer Sam Smith to benefit the Voice Health Institute's 15 anniversary. MORE: JULIE ANDREWS TALKS POSSIBILITY OF A CAMEO IN 'MARY POPPINS' SEQUELSplash/Getty
Lucy LawlessLucy Lawless, best recognized by fans as "Xena Warrior Princess," revealed a more natural look while relaxing in Italy. For more photos of Lawless, visit HollywoodLife.com. MORE: CUE THE NOSTALGIA! FAVORITE TV REUNIONSInstagram/Getty
Loretta SwitLoretta Swit, best known for starring as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in "M*A*S*H," attended the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in California. MORE: CAST OF 'HOME IMPROVEMENT': THEN AND NOWSplash/Getty
Don JohnsonDon Johnson, star of hit '80s series "Miami Vice," arrived in LAX in a windbreaker and aviator sunglasses. For more photos of Johnson, visit x17online.com. MORE: DON JOHNSON TALKS 'HUMOROUS COINCIDENCE' OF 'BOOK CLUB'S' 'FIFTY SHADES' CROSSOVERX17/Getty
Olsen TwinsFormer child stars-turned-fashion moguls Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance at the 2018 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. MORE: MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN STEP OUT AT THE 2018 MET GALASplash/Getty
Julie NewmarScreen siren Julie Newmar, best known for starring as Catwoman in the hit '60s series "Batman," was honored at the Hollywood Museum during their "REAL TO REEL" exhibit. EXCLUSIVE: 'BATMAN' CO-STAR JULIE NEWMAR REMEMBERS ADAM WESTHollywood Museum/Getty
Jeremy MillerFormer child star Jeremy Miller, best known for his portrayal of Ben Seaver on the hit '80s sitcom "Growing Pains," was spotted at the Hollywood Museum for their "REAL TO REEL" exhibition. MORE: CUE THE NOSTALGIA! FAVORITE TV REUNIONSHollywood Museum/Getty
Kathleen TurnerActress and director Kathleen Turner, whose famous raspy voice nabbed her the voice of Jessica Rabbit in 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," met fans at Supanova Sydney for a special Q&A.Splash/Playboy
Loni AndersonLoni Anderson stunned audiences with her youthful apperance when she attended the TrevorLIVE LA Gala in Los Angeles. Anderson starred in hit shows, like "WKRP in Cincinnati" and "The Love Boat." MORE: HOLLYWOOD'S BEST BIKINI BODS OVER 40Splash/Getty
