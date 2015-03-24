Stars in stripes
Stars show off their American pride in red, white and blue.
Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood showed off her American spirit at the Country Music Association Music Festival in short shorts and an American flag shirt. Click here for more on Underwood.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/carrie-underwood-stripes-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kellie PicklerThe "American Idol" alum uses her fame for good. She has participated in several USO tours and has even spent Christmas overseas in Afghanistan with American troops. Click here for more of the patriotic Pickler.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kellie-pickler-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon was spotted in some bright and bold colors. Click here for more pictures of the mom-of-three from X17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reese-witherspoon-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Katy PerryPatriotic Perry wore the colors of the American flag proudly at the Kids Inaugural concert for children and military families in 2013. The singer recently debuted a scary new makeover. See the pictures here.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/katy-perry-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
KeshaKesha wore red, white and blue at the 2012 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. Click here to see what the singer had to say on her life before rehab.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kesha-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Willie RobertsonWillie sported his usual American flag bandana at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards with his wife Korie. See what brother Jep Robertson makes his wife Jessica keep in her purse here.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8ae2d144-willie-robertson-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ireland BaldwinHer name may be Ireland, but she proudly wore America's colors. Click here for more pictures of Ireland Baldwin.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ireland-baldwin-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Matthew McConaugheyMcConaughey was feeling extra patriotic decked out in American flag shorts. Click here for more pictures of the actor from X17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/matthew-m-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Toby KeithThe "Red Solo Cup" singer played an American flag guitar at an award show.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/toby-keith-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January JonesJanuary Jones was dressed in a red and white striped top and blue mom-jeans in West Hollywood. Click here for more pictures of the "Mad Men" actress on X17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/january-jones-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cam GigandetCam Gigandet, wife Dominique and daughter Everleigh had a blast on the beach in red, white and blue. Click here for more pictures of the happy family on X17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Gigandet-family-stripes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
