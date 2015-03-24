Sports Illustrated celebrates 50 years
It was model mayhem at the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York Feb. 17, 2014.
Christie Brinkley: At 60, Brinkley stunned at the Sports Illustrated bash.
How does she do it? We can't get over Brinkley's age-defying looks and super hot style.
Petra Nemcova: Petra also attended the swimsuit issue soiree.
Carol Alt: Model Carol Alt celebrated the mag, wearing a long fur coat over a sexy dress.
Irina Shayk: 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Irina Shayk dropped by.
Daniela Pestova: Model Daniela Pestova held a swimsuit wearing Barbie as she posed for photographers.
Rachel Hunter: Rod Stewart's wife, Rachel, is no stranger to Sports Illustrated. The model celebrated the mag's 50th at the party.
