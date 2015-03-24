Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style

Sports Illustrated celebrates 50 years

It was model mayhem at the "Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" party in New York Feb. 17, 2014.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5e63930c-sports-illustrated-christie-brinkley-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Christie Brinkley

    At 60, Brinkley stunned at the Sports Illustrated bash. (Reuters)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/db1fcf98-sports-illustrated-christie-brinkley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    How does she do it?

    We can't get over Brinkley's age-defying looks and super hot style. (Reuters)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/petra-sports-illustrated-party.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Petra Nemcova

    Petra also attended the swimsuit issue soiree. (Reuters)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sports-illustrated-alt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Carol Alt

    Model Carol Alt celebrated the mag, wearing a long fur coat over a sexy dress. (Reuters)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sports-illustrated-party-irina.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Irina Shayk

    2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Irina Shayk dropped by. (Reuters)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sports-illustrated-danielle-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Daniela Pestova

    Model Daniela Pestova held a swimsuit wearing Barbie as she posed for photographers. (Reuters)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sports-illustrated-rachel-hunter.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rachel Hunter

    Rod Stewart's wife, Rachel, is no stranger to Sports Illustrated. The model celebrated the mag's 50th at the party. (Reuters)
Image 1 of 6

Recommended