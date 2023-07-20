Go Back
  • Published
    14 Images

    Sofia Vergara embraces single life in swimsuit post, Jennifer Lopez radiates in workout set

    Celebrities flocked to the Wimbledon 2023 men's final this week as Adam Sandler hit the basketball court with Timothee Chalamet. Here's a look at the best celebrities pictures this week.

  • Sofia Vegara
    Sofia Vergara posted pictures to Instagram in a blue, leopard-print swimsuit amid news she and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.
    Sofia Vegara Instagram / Fox News
  • Brad Pitt watching Wimbledon from the stands
    Brad Pitt was all smiles as he watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's finals.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Heidi Klum
    Heidi Klum celebrated summer on Instagram with a few bikini selfies.
    Heidi Klum Instagram / Fox News
  • Jennifer Lopez workout set
    Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a bright leopard-print workout set in Los Angeles on July 19.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at Wimbledon
    Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig cheered during the men's final at the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
    Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig / Getty Images
  • Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler
    Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball in New York on July 20.
    Raymond Hall / Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon
    Andrew Garfield and Ariana Grande watched Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Nick Jonas at the Wimbledon men's final
    Nick Jonas watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Hailey and Justin Bieber
    Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City on July 19.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Emma Watson cheering at Wimbledon
    Emma Watson cheered during the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
    Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Lily James at wimbledon men's finals
    Lily James watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Maria Menounos
    Maria Menounos stunned in a simple yet chic look in New York City on July 20.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Idris Elba at Wimbledon
    Idris Elba looked shocked as he watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Tom Hiddleston watching the men's final at wimbledon
    Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton watched Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic play in the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
Image 0 of 14