Sofia Vergara embraces single life in swimsuit post, Jennifer Lopez radiates in workout set
Celebrities flocked to the Wimbledon 2023 men's final this week as Adam Sandler hit the basketball court with Timothee Chalamet. Here's a look at the best celebrities pictures this week.
Sofia Vergara posted pictures to Instagram in a blue, leopard-print swimsuit amid news she and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.
Brad Pitt was all smiles as he watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's finals.
Heidi Klum celebrated summer on Instagram with a few bikini selfies.
Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a bright leopard-print workout set in Los Angeles on July 19.
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig cheered during the men's final at the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball in New York on July 20.
Andrew Garfield and Ariana Grande watched Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final.
Nick Jonas watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City on July 19.
Emma Watson cheered during the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
Lily James watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
Maria Menounos stunned in a simple yet chic look in New York City on July 20.
Idris Elba looked shocked as he watched the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton watched Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic play in the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.
