  • Published
    17 Images

    Sinéad O'Connor: Life in photos

    Sinéad O'Connor, who gained fame for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died, her family announced on July 26. Here's a look at her life in pictures.

  • Sinead O'connor performing on stage in Chicago
    Sinéad O'Connor was discovered at a young age when drummer Paul Byrne heard her sing a cover of Barbra Streisand's "Evergreen." Just a few years later, she released her first album, "The Lion and the Cobra," in 1987. 
    Stacia Timonere/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor singing at the Olympic Ballroom
    Her debut album was a huge success, reaching gold status and earning her a Grammy nomination. She performed one of the singles, "Mandinka" for her first performance in the United States, on "Late Night with David Letterman."
    Independent News and Media/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor in green at Glastonbury
    Her success continued with her next album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," which included a cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." The cover earned her three Grammy nominations.
    Nick Wall/Mirrorpix/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor at the Grammy Awards in 1989
    O'Connor famously wrote an open letter to the Grammys, stating she would be boycotting the award show. She said "they mostly acknowledge the commercial side of art," and "ignore" talented artists who haven't found commercial success. 
    Darlene Hammond/Courtesy of Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor playing on SNL
    She made headlines again in 1992 when she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing on "Saturday Night Live." Madonna and Joe Pesci spoke out against her, and a few days later, she was booed at a Bob Dylan tribute concert for her actions.
    Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor performing on stage at the Olympic Ballroom
    Despite her controversies, O'Connor's next two albums, "Am I Not Your Girl" and "Universal Mother," both reached gold status in the U.K., with the latter also earning her a Grammy nomination.
    Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collecton / Getty Images
  When it comes to her signature short hair, O'Connor explained it was because she "didn't want to be pretty" and wanted to find success as a talented musician, not because she was pretty. 
    When it comes to her signature short hair, O'Connor explained it was because she "didn't want to be pretty" and wanted to find success as a talented musician, not because she was pretty. 
    Frans Schellekens/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor getting ordained as a minister
    In 1999, O'Connor was ordained as a preist. The ceremony was conducted by a preist in the Latin Tridentine Church, an independent group which operates outside the Catholic Church. 
    Michael Crabtree - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor on stage during one of her concerts
    O'Connor continued to release music until 2003, when she announced she was going into retirement. The retirement only lasted two years however, as she released her seventh studio album, "Throw Down Your Arms," in 2005.
    Laurence Labat/Sygma via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor at the release of Theology
    The singer continued to release new music with her albums, "Theology," "How About I Be Me (and You Be You)?" and "I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss," which is her last studio album.
    Evan Agostini/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor at The MOJO Honours
    O'Connor has been married four times, to John Reynolds, Nick Sommerlad, Steve Cooney and Barry Herridge. She also has four children, including Jake, Brigidine, Shane and Yeshua.
    Dave Benett/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor posing for photos in her home
    In a 2007 interview with Oprah Winfrey, O'Connor revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. However, in 2014, she revealed doctors told her the diagnosis was wrong. 
    David Corio/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor performing on stage in Brussels
    In 2018, O'Connor announced she had converted to Islam and that she changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt. 
    CHRISTOPHE KETELS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor at WOMAD
    In June 2021, O'Connor announced her permanent retirement from music, however a few months later she announced her next album, "No Veteran Dies Alone." The album was never released.
    Judith Burrows/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor on stage performing in Berlin
    Also in June 2021, O'Connor's memoir "Rememberings" was released. She began writing the book in 2015. The book debuted at number one on the Irish bestsellers list.
    Frank Hoensch/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor perfomring at the Choice Music Prize in Dublin
    O'Connor announced the passing of her 17-year-old son Shane on Twitter in January 2022. Her son died by suicide in Ireland after he initially went missing.
    Kieran Frost/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Sinead O'Connor in a black and white photo
    The Irish singer-songwriter died at the age of 56, her family confirmed in a statement on July 26.
    Lindsey Best for the Washington Post / Getty Images
