Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Sinéad O'Connor: Life in photos
Sinéad O'Connor, who gained fame for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died, her family announced on July 26. Here's a look at her life in pictures.
- Sinéad O'Connor was discovered at a young age when drummer Paul Byrne heard her sing a cover of Barbra Streisand's "Evergreen." Just a few years later, she released her first album, "The Lion and the Cobra," in 1987.read more
- Her debut album was a huge success, reaching gold status and earning her a Grammy nomination. She performed one of the singles, "Mandinka" for her first performance in the United States, on "Late Night with David Letterman."read more
- Her success continued with her next album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," which included a cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." The cover earned her three Grammy nominations.read more
- O'Connor famously wrote an open letter to the Grammys, stating she would be boycotting the award show. She said "they mostly acknowledge the commercial side of art," and "ignore" talented artists who haven't found commercial success.read more
- She made headlines again in 1992 when she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing on "Saturday Night Live." Madonna and Joe Pesci spoke out against her, and a few days later, she was booed at a Bob Dylan tribute concert for her actions.read more
- Despite her controversies, O'Connor's next two albums, "Am I Not Your Girl" and "Universal Mother," both reached gold status in the U.K., with the latter also earning her a Grammy nomination.read more
- When it comes to her signature short hair, O'Connor explained it was because she "didn't want to be pretty" and wanted to find success as a talented musician, not because she was pretty.read more
- In 1999, O'Connor was ordained as a preist. The ceremony was conducted by a preist in the Latin Tridentine Church, an independent group which operates outside the Catholic Church.read more
- O'Connor continued to release music until 2003, when she announced she was going into retirement. The retirement only lasted two years however, as she released her seventh studio album, "Throw Down Your Arms," in 2005.read more
- The singer continued to release new music with her albums, "Theology," "How About I Be Me (and You Be You)?" and "I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss," which is her last studio album.read more
- O'Connor has been married four times, to John Reynolds, Nick Sommerlad, Steve Cooney and Barry Herridge. She also has four children, including Jake, Brigidine, Shane and Yeshua.read more
- In a 2007 interview with Oprah Winfrey, O'Connor revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. However, in 2014, she revealed doctors told her the diagnosis was wrong.read more
- In 2018, O'Connor announced she had converted to Islam and that she changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt.read more
- In June 2021, O'Connor announced her permanent retirement from music, however a few months later she announced her next album, "No Veteran Dies Alone." The album was never released.read more
- Also in June 2021, O'Connor's memoir "Rememberings" was released. She began writing the book in 2015. The book debuted at number one on the Irish bestsellers list.read more
- O'Connor announced the passing of her 17-year-old son Shane on Twitter in January 2022. Her son died by suicide in Ireland after he initially went missing.read more
- The Irish singer-songwriter died at the age of 56, her family confirmed in a statement on July 26.read more
Sinéad O'Connor: Life in photos
Sinéad O'Connor, who gained fame for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died, her family announced on July 26. Here's a look at her life in pictures.
Move Forward
- Sinéad O'Connor: Life in photos