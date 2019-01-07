Samuel L. Jackson backs Tlaib's crude Trump slam, says president is a canker sore

Samuel L. Jackson on Sunday endorsed Rep. Rashida Tlaib's recent use of an expletive-laced comment against President Trump, tweeting that he is a "motherf-----."

"I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherf------ goal last week," Jackson, 70, wrote. "Calling that Muthaf----- a Motherf----- is not an issue,calling that Muthaf----- President Is!!!"

Jackson followed up with a hashtag that read: "motherf----- is too good to waste on that canker sore."

Tlaib, a freshman Democrat representing Michigan and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, told a crowd of supporters on Thursday that Democrats are "gonna impeach the motherf-----," referring to the president.

Jackson famously used the expletive in "Pulp Fiction" and "Snakes on a Plane," in which he starred.

Tlaib defended her comments about Trump, tweeting on Friday that she "will always speak truth to power." Trump, meantime, said Talib's comments "were disgraceful," arguing that they "dishonored herself and dishonored her family," in addition to being "disrespectful to the United States of America."