Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Secrets

When you're a supermodel, especially one who often struts in lingerie, everyone is bound to ask for the coveted secrets behind that gorgeous bod. And fortunately for us, this statuesque siren is dishing. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, recently spoke with Harper's Bazaar UK where she revealed her daily regimen. Sure, the 27-year-old British beauty has great genes, but she also follows some strict guidelines to stay in shape. "As soon as I wake up, I try and drink a litre of water," says Huntington-Whiteley to the fashion magazine. "I often find that after a night's sleep you're dehydrated, and it's a really easy thing to get everything moving the way it should be. Breakfast is also really important to set me up for the day. I need proper food in the morning, so I usually have boiled or scrambled eggs with spinach and a green juice." But rest assured, Huntington-Whiteley is just like one of us. Almost, anyway. While Rosie does admit to indulging by ordering room service during her many travels, she more than makes up for it. "When I'm at home, I try and cook very clean, very basic foods," says Huntington-Whiteley. "When I'm out, I'll enjoy myself, but there are ways to make healthy choices — there's always fish and chicken and salad. If I have a lingerie shoot or a red carpet event coming up, I might cut out carbs, watch my salt and sugar intake, and drink even more water for a few days before." As for her perfectly toned tummy? Huntington-Whiteley has plenty of secrets to share — and one of them is surprisingly simple. "I've found Pilates great because it's slow and controlled and you really have to think about the muscles you're working," she says. "I've also been doing Body by Simone, which is a high-powered dance class, and that also focuses a lot on the stomach." "I drink a lot of water too," she adds. "I always find that when I've not been drinking enough, I get more bloated. It sounds counter-productive, but drinking more water will actually get rid of the water retention. Probiotics are great for keeping things moving as well. I throw them in a smoothie or take them in pill form." And if you're really short on time, you can still break a sweat just like this model — and actually have fun doing so. "Skipping is a really good way to get the heart rate up immediately; I'm always out of breath within two minutes," says Huntington-Whiteley. "Everything's on YouTube now, too! You can go on there and type in 'exercise for 10 minutes' and see what comes up." Drinking water all day and skipping may not sound like much, but it's clearly working for this runway star. See the evidence for yourself: