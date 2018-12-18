Penny Marshall 1943 - 2018
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actress Penny Marshall arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.Danny Moloshok /REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Penny Marshal attends the 16th annual Race to Erase MS, in Los Angeles May 8, 2009.Phil McCarten/REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actresses Penny Marshall (L) and Cindy Williams, star of the TV series "Laverne & Shirley" speak about writer, director and producer Garry Marshall who received the Legend Award at the taping of the 6th annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica June 8, 2008.Fred Prouser/REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Penny Marshall attends the 31st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards circa 1979 in Pasadena, California.Barbara Rosen/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Shirley and LaverneABC via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LOS ANGELES - 1979: Actress Penny Marshall poses for a portrait in 1979 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)Harry Langdon/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 5