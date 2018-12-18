Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment

Penny Marshall 1943 - 2018

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Actress Penny Marshall arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.
    Danny Moloshok /REUTERS 
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Penny Marshal attends the 16th annual Race to Erase MS, in Los Angeles May 8, 2009.
    Phil McCarten/REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Actresses Penny Marshall (L) and Cindy Williams, star of the TV series "Laverne & Shirley" speak about writer, director and producer Garry Marshall who received the Legend Award at the taping of the 6th annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica June 8, 2008. 
    Fred Prouser/REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Penny Marshall attends the 31st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards circa 1979 in Pasadena, California. 
    Barbara Rosen/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Shirley and Laverne
    ABC via Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Penny-Marshall-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LOS ANGELES - 1979: Actress Penny Marshall poses for a portrait in 1979 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
    Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Image 1 of 5

Recommended