  • Published
    29 Images

    Raquel Welch's life in pictures

    Raquel Welch died at the age of 82 after suffering a brief illness. Here's a look at the "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage" actress' life in pictures.

  • Raquel Welch fixing her hair
    Born Jo-Raquel Tejada, Raquel Welch changed her name when she moved to Los Angeles in 1963. She and her first manager jumpstarted her career, getting her small roles in films and TV before getting her first featured role in the 1965 film "A Swingin' Summer."
  • Raquel Welch and her son at the Oscars
    Prior to making it big in Hollywood, Welch married her high school sweetheart, James Welch in 1959. The couple welcomed two children, Damon Welch and  Latanne Welch, before divorcing in 1964.
  • Raquel Welsh on set of "Fantastic Voyage" in 1966
    Her first leading role came in the 1966 movie "Fantastic Voyage," which came a year after she signed a contract with 20th Century Fox. 
  • Raquel Welch in character for One Million Years B.C.
    She then starred in "One Million Years B.C." in which she spent the whole movie wearing a bikini quickly raising her status as a sex symbol. In 2011, Time Magazine named this the "Top Ten Bikinis in Pop Culture."
  • Raquel Welch wearing a bikini
    Welch found international fame when she starred in the British movie "Fathom." After watching the film, a critic said Welch was born to be photographed. 
  • Raquel Welch wearing a red sweater and pants
    Welch went on to appear in other parts including the titular role in the film "Myra Breckinridge," in which she played a trans actress. 
  • Raquel Welch posing in a tie dye dress
    In 1970, CBS released her television special, "Raquel!," which featured her alongside, Tom Jones, Bob Hope and John Wayne.  
  • Welch stands in water at the beach.
    On her status as a sex symbol, Welch once said, "I was not brought up to be a sex symbol, nor is it in my nature to be one. The fact that I became one is probably the loveliest, most glamorous and fortunate misunderstanding."
  • Patrick Curtis and Raquel Welch at award show in 1967
    Welch married her second husband, Patrick Curtis in 1967, and was with him for five years before divorcing him in 1972.
  • Welch poses in a bikini
    In 1973, Welch starred in the movies "The Last of Sheila" and "The Three Musketeers," and the following year starred in the sequel "The Four Musketeers."  
  • Raquel Welch posing for the camera
    Her role in "The Three Musketeers" earned her her first Golden Globe for best motion picture actress in a musical or comedy, in 1974.
  • Raquel Welch with her hair up
    Welch continued to act, starring in "Wild Party," "Animal" and "The Prince and the Pauper."
  • Welch performs a dance number alongside two men.
    Welch was known to have a solid voice, and even had a successful one-woman nightclub musical act in Las Vegas.
  • Welch poses in a sparkly dress.
    Welch posed for Playboy in 1979 and was named "Most Desired Woman" of the 1970s by the magazine.
  • Raquel Welch wearing a one piece
    While Welch was considered a sex symbol, she refused to ever pose naked or appear naked in any of her films, something Hugh Hefner admired, calling her "one of the last of the classic sex symbols."
  • Raquel Welch stretching
    Welch made her Broadway debut in 1981 in the show "Woman of the Year," replacing Lauren Bacall in the role.
  • A woman and man pose for a photo.
    In 1980, Welch married producer Andre Weinfeld. The couple were married for 10 years and divorced in 1990.
  • Raquel Welch on the beach
    In 1982, Welch sued MGM Studios for breach of contract after she was fired from the movie "Cannery Row." She won the trial in 1986, and was awarded $10.6 million. 
  • Welch in Right to Die
    In 1987, Welch played a woman suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease in the TV drama, "Right to Die."
  • Raquel Welchm posing
    Raquel Welch was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in "Right to Die." That same year, she released her single, "This Girl's Back In Town," which peaked at No. 29 on Billboard's dance club chart.
  • Raquel Welch and Macaulay Culkin presenting
    Welch continued to act throughout the 80s and 90s, starring in "Scandal In a Small Town," "Trouble In Paradise," "Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."
  • Raquel Welch and her son on Hollywood Walk of Fame
    Welch received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.
  • Raquel Welch on Broadway
    Welch returned to Broadway in the 1997 play "Victor/Victoria" as the titualr character.
  • Raquel Welch and Richard Palmer smiling together
    Welch wed Richard Palmer, owner of Mulberry Street Pizzeria, in 1999 but then separated from him in 2003 and later divorced. After her divorce from Palmer, Welch said she would not remarry.
  • Raquel Welch smiling
    In the 2000s, Welch appeared in "Legally Blonde," "American Family," "Forget About It" and "Welcome to the Family."
  • Raquel Welch in a black dress
    Most recently, Welch starred in the sitcom "Date My Dad," in which she reunited with Robert Wagner, 40 years after first starring with him.
  • Raquel Welch attends a movie premiere.
    Raquel Welch during "Sunset Blvd" Los Angeles Premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States. 
  • Raquel Welch smiling while giving a speech
    Welch was the face of MAC Cosmetics in 2007, and prior to that she promoted fitness with "The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program" which featured a book and a collection of videos.
  • Raquel Welch on TV
    Welch died on February 15, 2023 following a brief illness.
Image 0 of 29